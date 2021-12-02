On the latest episode of his podcast, Tom Brady reveals how his wife Gisele Bündchen feels about his 14-year-old son Jack playing college football

Tom Brady Shares What Gisele Bündchen Thinks About His Son Jack Following in His Footsteps

It looks like Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, wants Brady's oldest son to forge his own path.

Brady, 44, revealed how Bündchen felt about the possibility of his 14-year-old son Jack following in his footsteps as a college athlete during the latest episode of his Sirius XM podcast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the episode, Brady recapped his Thanksgiving weekend, which included watching his alma mater, the University of Michigan, upset the Ohio State Buckeyes with Jack — whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady reminisced about his days with the Michigan Wolverines and said, "I was fortunate to be a part of that [Michigan-Ohio State] rivalry in five games that I played against them."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback continued, "We won the first three which were all really great wins. And then I lost one the first year I started. I won my fifth year as a senior at home in the 'Big House.' I feel so great for those seniors because you go out with that victory."

Tom Brady Tom Brady and son Jack | Credit: Aflo/Shutterstock

He spoke on watching the big moment with Jack: "I had a little future Wolverine, my son Jack, sitting on the bed with me as I was jumping around and we were wrestling and I said, 'That's where you're gonna be! You're gonna be in the 'Big House' someday. You're gonna be the starting quarterback for Michigan.' "

While the seven-time Super Bowl champ was excited about the idea of his son leading the Big Ten school's football team one day, his wife of 12 years and Jack's stepmom encouraged Brady to let Jack decide for himself.

"And my wife [Gisele] was like, 'Just let him be what he wants to be for god's sakes!' It was a great day for our family," Brady said.

Jack isn't the only celebrity kid taking football pointers from Brady. Last month, Kanye West shared a video of Brady tossing around a football with West's 5-year-old son Saint. The grayscale clip was taken from the Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium with "God's Plan" by Drake playing in the background.

"Try not to let the other person get it. Oh, you catch it good too!" Brady instructed Saint as the 22-time Grammy winner laughed. "Say 'Daddy, you're going to have to throw me a ball all the time now,' " Brady added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I always want my kids to play catch with me and they're like 'Dad, I've had enough,' " Brady said. In addition to Jack, he shares son Benjamin, 11, and daughter Vivian, 8, with Bündchen.

"I like basketball too!" Saint announced.