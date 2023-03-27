Tom Brady Shares Video of Son Benjamin, Daughter Vivian Doing Coordinated Cartwheels: Watch

Tom Brady's kids are showing off their strength in a video the former NFL star shared on Instagram Sunday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 27, 2023 02:31 PM
Tom Brady Shares Video of Son Benjamin and Daughter Vivian Doing Coordinated Cartwheels with a Friend
Tom Brady. Photo: Tom Brady/instagram, Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Tom Brady is soaking up sweet moments with his kids.

The retired NFL star shared a video on his Instagram Story Sunday of two of his kids — daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13 — enjoying time outside as the sun set, doing cartwheels with a third child who isn't identified.

"❤️💯," he captioned the impressive video of the trio performing cartwheels at the same time.

Brady shares Benny and Vivian with ex Gisele Bündchen and is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tom Brady's kids and friend.
Tom Brady's kids and friend.
L: Caption Tom Brady's kids and friend. PHOTO: Tom Brady/instagram
R: Caption Tom Brady's kids and friend. PHOTO: Tom Brady/instagram

Per her cover story in Vanity Fair for the April issue, the model mom, 42, described how Brady's younger son Benjamin enjoys more "non-ball" sports like surfing and skiing.

The profile also noted that the "athletic pressure of being Brady's son led to bullying in Boston after one particular baseball game."

Bündchen also celebrated the kids' love of jiujitsu, noting, "They're all like senseis."

When picking the activity for the three, who are all at different stages of their lives, Bündchen asked herself, "how can I help them to have a person that has that level of integrity and can teach them values?"

Tom Brady and family
Gisele Bundchen Instagram

Brady previously talked about the difference in his two sons' feelings about sports in a cover story for Men's Health in 2019, explaining that his then-wife helped him understand that each of the kids has their own interests and strengths.

"Gisele kept saying to me, 'Would you effing understand that your son is different?' " Brady recalled, admitting, "It was hard for me. I was like, 'What do you mean? He's a boy; he should do all these things that I do.'"

"The reality is that Benny just likes different things," he continued. "And it's great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He's like, 'OMG, Dad, you're so funny.' He loves joking, and I joke back."

Related Articles
Gisele Bündchen Says Son Benjamin, 13, Faced 'Athletic Pressure' and Bullying as Tom Brady's Son
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Son Benjamin, 13, Faced Bullying as NFL Star's Son
Tom Brady Shares a Decade-Old Throwback with Daughter Vivian Lake: 'My Little Angel'
Tom Brady Shares Adorable Decade-Old Throwback with Daughter Vivian: 'My Little Angel'
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/?hl=en. Tom Brady/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Shares Adorable Photo of Family's New Kitten That He Jokes Is 'Kinda Cute'
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Gisele Bündchen Opens Up About Her Relationship with Bridget Moynahan
Gisele Bündchen Talks Co-Parenting, Having 'Great Relationship' with Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Is Focused on His Three Kids After Retiring: 'It's Time for Me to Watch Their Games'
Tom Brady and family
Gisele Bündchen Says Being a Stepmom to Tom Brady's Son Jack 'Awakened' Her Desire to Be a Mom
https://www.instagram.com/gisele/. Gisele Bündchen/Instagram
Gisele Bündchen Posts Adorable Photos of Daughter Vivian in Costa Rica: 'My Little Partner'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images);
Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Has 'Pure Love' for Her Kitten in Cute Photos Shared by Ex-NFL Star
Tom Brady with daughter on a skiing trip
Tom Brady Enjoys Special 'Daddy Daughter Date' While Skiing with Vivian on Family Trip: Photo
Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Uses 'Dad's Phone' to Post Pictures of the Family's New Rescue Kittens
Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Uses 'Dad's Phone' to Post Pictures of Her Family's New Kittens
Tom Brady Calls Son Jack the 'Best Son a Dad Could Ever Hope For' as They Bond on Ski Trip
Tom Brady Calls Son Jack the 'Best Son a Dad Could Ever Hope For' as They Bond on Ski Trip: Photo
Tom Brady Calls Daughter Vivi the 'Cutest Roomie' and Shows Her 'Monkeying Around' with Brother Ben in New Photos
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Son Ben, Daughter Vivi 'Monkeying Around,' Calls Her the 'Cutest Roomie'
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/?hl=en. Tom Brady/Instagram
Tom Brady Enjoys Snow Day with His 3 Kids After NFL Retirement: 'Growing Up'
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/. Tom Brady/Instagram; MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to throw a pass during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Is a Proud Dad as He Shares Photo of Daughter Vivian Horseback Riding: 'My Heart'