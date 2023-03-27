Tom Brady Shares Video of Son Benjamin, Daughter Vivian Doing Coordinated Cartwheels: Watch

Tom Brady is soaking up sweet moments with his kids.

The retired NFL star shared a video on his Instagram Story Sunday of two of his kids — daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13 — enjoying time outside as the sun set, doing cartwheels with a third child who isn't identified.

"❤️💯," he captioned the impressive video of the trio performing cartwheels at the same time.

Brady shares Benny and Vivian with ex Gisele Bündchen and is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tom Brady's kids and friend. Tom Brady's kids and friend. L: Caption Tom Brady's kids and friend. PHOTO: Tom Brady/instagram R: Caption Tom Brady's kids and friend. PHOTO: Tom Brady/instagram

Per her cover story in Vanity Fair for the April issue, the model mom, 42, described how Brady's younger son Benjamin enjoys more "non-ball" sports like surfing and skiing.

The profile also noted that the "athletic pressure of being Brady's son led to bullying in Boston after one particular baseball game."

Bündchen also celebrated the kids' love of jiujitsu, noting, "They're all like senseis."

When picking the activity for the three, who are all at different stages of their lives, Bündchen asked herself, "how can I help them to have a person that has that level of integrity and can teach them values?"

Gisele Bundchen Instagram

Brady previously talked about the difference in his two sons' feelings about sports in a cover story for Men's Health in 2019, explaining that his then-wife helped him understand that each of the kids has their own interests and strengths.

"Gisele kept saying to me, 'Would you effing understand that your son is different?' " Brady recalled, admitting, "It was hard for me. I was like, 'What do you mean? He's a boy; he should do all these things that I do.'"

"The reality is that Benny just likes different things," he continued. "And it's great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He's like, 'OMG, Dad, you're so funny.' He loves joking, and I joke back."