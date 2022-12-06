Tom Brady Shares Texts He Received From Son Ben Ahead of Monday Night Football: 'Best Motivation'

Tom Brady got a Monday Night Football pep talk from his little boy.

On Tuesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared a screenshot of text messages his son Benjamin Rein, 12, sent him ahead of his game against the New Orleans Saints, sharing the sweet exchange on his Instagram Story.

"I will be watching," Ben wrote. "Say hi to me on camera."

"YES!!!!!," the father of three replied.

Later, Ben added, "Go and do what you do best. Kick some butt."

The NFL dad captioned the screenshot, "The best motivation any dad can have!! I love you Benny❤️❤️❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brady's Monday night win against the Saints wasn't the only big family event of the day. Monday was also daughter Vivian Lake's 10th birthday, which her dad honored with a sweet post on Instagram.

In the cute shot, Brady embraced Ben and Vivian as the trio spent time together at a holiday market in New York City. The NFL star gave son Ben a kiss on the head while Vivian smiled for the camera and held up peace signs.

"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰," Brady wrote.

Gisele Bündchen, who shares Vivian and Ben with Brady, dropped a single red heart emoji in the comments of the post.

Brady is also dad to John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, whom he shared a photo of last month as he was preparing to throw a football. The blurry background showed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star standing off to the side behind him watching, with others on the field during what looks like a practice.

"My Inspiration ❤️," the father of three, who has previously talked about his son Jack's love of football, captioned the photo.

In his Instagram Stories, Brady shared a photo of Jack in a huddle with his teammates, proudly calling him, "Just one of the boys". In another snap, he told Jack to "Fire that pigskin!!!" as the teen prepared to throw a football.

He also lovingly called Jack "my [heart]" in another sweet image.