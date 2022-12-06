Tom Brady Shares Texts He Received From Son Ben Ahead of Monday Night Football: 'Best Motivation'

Tom Brady's younger son told his dad to "kick some butt" in his Monday Night Football outing

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 12:47 PM
Tom Brady Calls Texts From Son Ben Ahead of Monday Night Football the 'Best Motivation'
Photo: Tom Brady/instagram, Mike Carlson/Getty

Tom Brady got a Monday Night Football pep talk from his little boy.

On Tuesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared a screenshot of text messages his son Benjamin Rein, 12, sent him ahead of his game against the New Orleans Saints, sharing the sweet exchange on his Instagram Story.

"I will be watching," Ben wrote. "Say hi to me on camera."

"YES!!!!!," the father of three replied.

Later, Ben added, "Go and do what you do best. Kick some butt."

The NFL dad captioned the screenshot, "The best motivation any dad can have!! I love you Benny❤️❤️❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> Calls Texts From Son Ben Ahead of Monday Night Football the 'Best Motivation'
Tom Brady/instagram

Brady's Monday night win against the Saints wasn't the only big family event of the day. Monday was also daughter Vivian Lake's 10th birthday, which her dad honored with a sweet post on Instagram.

In the cute shot, Brady embraced Ben and Vivian as the trio spent time together at a holiday market in New York City. The NFL star gave son Ben a kiss on the head while Vivian smiled for the camera and held up peace signs.

"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰," Brady wrote.

Gisele Bündchen, who shares Vivian and Ben with Brady, dropped a single red heart emoji in the comments of the post.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">tom brady</a>
tom brady/instagram

Brady is also dad to John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, whom he shared a photo of last month as he was preparing to throw a football. The blurry background showed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star standing off to the side behind him watching, with others on the field during what looks like a practice.

"My Inspiration ❤️," the father of three, who has previously talked about his son Jack's love of football, captioned the photo.

In his Instagram Stories, Brady shared a photo of Jack in a huddle with his teammates, proudly calling him, "Just one of the boys". In another snap, he told Jack to "Fire that pigskin!!!" as the teen prepared to throw a football.

He also lovingly called Jack "my [heart]" in another sweet image.

Related Articles
Van Jefferson Greets Wife Samaria and His Kids with a Kiss on the Sidelines of Los Angeles Rams Game
Watch Van Jefferson's Son, Born After Super Bowl Win, Greet Dad in Adorable Moment on NFL Field
Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen); https://www.instagram.com/stories/tombrady/2986824940750972250/
Tom Brady Shares Photo from Daughter Vivian's 10th Birthday Celebration: 'Nothing Better'
kim kardashian saint birthday
Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint and Friends to Meet His Favorite NFL Player for His 7th Birthday
Maralee Nichols Throws Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Theo a 'Winter One-derland' First Birthday Party
Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns 1: See Photos from 'Winter ONEderland' Party
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye and Bronze
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Gisele at Disney for Vivian's birthday
Gisele Bündchen Takes Daughter Vivian to Disney World for 'Birthday Celebration' — See Photos!
Fredrik Eklund son
Fredrik Eklund Takes Son on Yearly Vacation without Twin Sister Following Her Solo Trip with Dad
Tori Roloff kids Christmas
Tori Roloff Shares First Christmas Photos of Her Three Kids: 'Love These Memories We're Making'
emma heming and bruce willis
Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis' Daughters Help Decorate Christmas Tree in Sweet Photos
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Photo of Daughter Vivian Following Couple's Divorce
tom brady
Tom Brady Celebrates Daughter Vivian's 10th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'We Adore You'
Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Newborn Baby Boy with Big Sister Sterling: 'She Is Obsessed'
Amanda Kloots home
Amanda Kloots Says Son Elvis Would Start 'Crying' When She Went on Dates: 'I Feel Guilt'
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her son Charlie Hall arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first of the Biden administration.
Julia Louis Dreyfus Brings Son Charlie to White House State Dinner — See the Sweet Photos!
Blac Chyna children
Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Sibling Photos of Daughter Dream and Son King: 'Never a Dull Moment'
Mayim Bialik
Mayim Bialik Shares Why It's Okay as a Parent to Tell Kids 'I Don't Have All the Answers'