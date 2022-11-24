Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Vivian, 9, Horseback Riding: 'My Baby'

Tom Brady's daughter is saddling up!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, showed support for his nine-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake, with a heartfelt Instagram Story on Wednesday night.

Brady posted a picture showing his little girl on horseback as she trotted through a corral while sporting a riding helmet and gloves. He simply captioned the photo, "My Baby," followed by three red heart emojis.

The photo of Vivian concluded a string of three other photos posted to Brady's Instagram Story that featured his 15-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward, playing football at what appeared to be a Buccaneers practice.

The first image showed Jack in a huddle with his teammates, proudly calling him, "Just one of the boys." In another snap, Brady told his son to "Fire that pigskin!!!" as the teen prepared to throw a football.

The Instagram Story accompanied a post that Brady dedicated to Jack on his main grid. "My Inspiration ❤️," he captioned a photo of his oldest son preparing to throw a football while he watched with a smile from the background.

The social media tributes to Jack and Vivian were uploaded on Thanksgiving Eve, right on the heels of the athlete saying he wants to be the "best dad" he could be for his kids on his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go!, Monday in conversation with co-host Jim Gray and guest Charles Barkley.

In addition to Jack and Vivian, the quarterback is also a dad to 12-year-old son Benjamin Rein. Brady welcomed Vivian and Ben with new ex-Gisele Bündchen, and Jack with Bridget Moynahan.

It is a role the new single dad does not take lightly.

"I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family," he added on the Nov. 21 podcast episode. "When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Acknowledging his whole family's role in his 23-season career, Brady said on the podcast that he's "looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving."

"Obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career," he continued. "I just want to be that for my kids."