The quarterback shared the heartwarming moment with his 13-year-old son after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday

Tom Brady Shares Special Moment with Son Jack After Buccaneers Win: 'Best Part of My Day'

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

There's nothing quite like a father-son bond!

In an Instagram Story posted from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' account, Tom Brady and his 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward shared a special moment while walking into the locker room after team's 47-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Brady later reposted the video to his own Instagram Story with the caption, "Best part of my day."

Tom Brady And Son Jack Share Special Moment After Bucs Game Credit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Instagram

In August, Brady announced that Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, had joined the Buccaneers as a ball boy.

"He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously," the NFL star wrote alongside photos of his son on the field, adding on the next slide, "...just like his dad!"

Brady is also father to two children with wife Gisele Bündchen: daughter Vivian Lake, 8, and son Benjamin Rein, 11.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, Brady received the support of his loved ones as he played against his former team the New England Patriots for the first time since joining the Buccaneers.

Before the game, Bündchen, 41, shared an adorable image on Instagram of Vivian and Ben cheering on their dad ahead of his return to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.