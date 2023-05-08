Tom Brady Shares Sweet Selfie with Lookalike Son Jack, 15, as They Enjoy Outdoor Walk: 'Love This'

"Love this 😇❤️," Brady captioned a selfie with his older son

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 8, 2023 01:56 PM
tom brady
Photo: tom brady/instagram

Tom Brady loves spending quality time with his kids.

The former quarterback, 45, shared two sweet photos to his Instagram Story over the weekend, one of daughter Vivian, 10, and another of son John "Jack" Edward, 15.

"Love this 😇❤️," Brady captioned an outdoor selfie with Jack, where the two bear a strong resemblance.

In the photo, both Brady and his son wear sweatshirts with their hoods on their heads while posing on a boardwalk.

tom brady
tom brady/instagram

In another post to his Instagram Story, Brady showed daughter Vivian making him breakfast.

"The sweetest Chef 😇 in the world wanted to make Dad a pancake❤️❤️," he captioned the photo.

Brady shares Vivian and younger son Benjamin, 13, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 42, and Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, 52.

Speaking at his "unofficial retirement party," an event hosted by Brady's NFT company, Autograph in Tampa in March, the NFL star said the love of the sport can't beat out his dedication to his three children.

Asked about what he's focusing on now that his professional career is behind him, Brady replied, "There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children."

"They have watched enough of their dad's games, and it's time for me to watch their games," he said.

