Tom Brady Shares Sweet Poolside Photos with Son Ben After Christmas Celebrations: 'Love This Boy'

Tom Brady is enjoying some downtime with his kids over the holidays.

The NFL star, 45, shared a sweet series of pictures on his Instagram Story Friday hanging out by the pool with his 13-year-old son Benjamin.

The first snap shows Ben sitting on dad's lap with his legs stretched out on top of Brady's as they lounge by the water. "Love this boy ❤️," Brady wrote.

The following slide is a cute selfie of the father-son pair, where Brady gives Benjamin a kiss on the back of his head while the teenager smiles.

Brady's post comes just days after he celebrated a belated Christmas with his three kids — 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, son Benjamin, and John "Jack" Edward, 15. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shares Vivian and Benjamin with ex Gisele Bündchen and Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Vivian and Benjamin spent their first holiday after their parents' split on vacation in Bündchen's home country of Brazil. The supermodel shared photos of her kids partaking in activities like horseback riding, biking, fishing, singing karaoke and playing with animals.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, the NFL quarterback marked his first Christmas game on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Arizona Cardinals and won 19-16.

On Tuesday, Brady shared photos from his Christmas celebration with his kids on his Instagram Story. The first post was a drawing titled Bennys Self Portrait that appeared to show Vivian, Benjamin and Jack as anime characters.

The anime post was followed by "the real thing," which showed Benjamin and Jack sandwiching Vivian in a hug in front of the Christmas tree.

Brady named his children among the many blessings in his life as he reflected on a difficult year, both professionally and personally, on his Let's Go! weekly podcast Monday.

Opening up about the split on a previous episode of his Sirius XM podcast, Brady said that he is "really focused" on his children after he and Bündchen finalized their divorce.

"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children," he shared.

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Brady continued. "I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."