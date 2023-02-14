Tom Brady Shares Photos of His 'True Love' on Valentine's Day: 'The Sweetest'

Tom Brady celebrated his love for his kids on his first Valentine's Day as a single dad

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 04:41 PM
Tom Brady Shares Photos of His Three Kids on Valentine's Day : 'Sweetest True Love'
Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram

Tom Brady took time to celebrate the loves of his life on Valentine's Day.

The recently retired NFL star and father of three took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to reflect on the holiday by sharing photos of his three kids — daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, who he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

The first photo shows Vivi smiling sweetly as she sits on the beach with Brady writing, "❤️❤️❤️ The Sweetest."

Another slide shows Ben palming his little sister's head as he pulls her in for a hug. "True Love ❤️," Brady added.

Tom Brady Shares Photos of His Three Kids on Valentine's Day : 'Sweetest True Love'
Tom Brady/Instagram

Moving on to a pair of photos featuring Jack, he shows the teen enjoying time with his dogs, captioning one shot, "❤️❤️❤️🐶," and another, ❤️❤️❤️ HVD."

Brady has been enjoying a lot of time with his three children and looking back at past memories, especially since announcing his retirement from professional football.

The soon-to-be broadcast sports analyst, 45, posted several photos on his Instagram Story featuring his three kids throughout the years.

One adorable shot showed all three of his kids enjoying an outing at a golf course together. Jack and Benjamin dressed in golf attire while smiling for the picture, where Vivian was sandwiched between her brothers wearing a printed dress and making a peace sign with her fingers.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Tom Brady/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Tom Brady/Instagram

Another cute photo showed Brady with his kids, snapping a selfie together in front of a beach. The kids stood in height and age order as they all leaned close to their dad for the picture.

Brady has also been in the spotlight after the Hollywood premiere of 80 For Brady, during which he spoke to PEOPLE exclusively in his first red carpet appearance since his divorce was finalized, opening up about watching the movie for the first time with his kids at a screening in New York City weeks prior.

"I was pretty emotional through it," Brady recalled. "It was a great season, and having my kids watch was the best part about the whole thing."

"Man, your kids teach you so much," he added, sharing his appreciation for his children. "You get to learn through new experiences with them and they're the biggest blessing of my life."

Making a family-friendly movie was "the goal" for the superstar athlete, he said on Tuesday. "Families have always bonded over sports, but now they got a really cool sports movie to check out about some amazing women who acted and it's a great story," Brady said. "Everyone is going to have a lot of fun watching it."

