Tom Brady Shares Photo of Son Jack Throwing a Football with the Buccaneers: 'My Inspiration'

Tom Brady has more achievements than his own to be proud of these days.

The father of three shared a photo on Instagram featuring his oldest child, son John "Jack" Edward, 15, preparing to throw a football. The blurry background shows the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback standing off to the side behind him watching, with others on the field during what looks like a practice.

"My Inspiration ❤️," the father of three, who has previously talked about his son's love of football, captioned the photo.

Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan. He also shares daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with ex wife Gisele Bündchen.

Earlier this week, the NFL veteran reflected on Thanksgiving ahead of his first time celebrating the holiday as a single father of three during his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go!

"I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family," he said on the Nov. 21 episode. "When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable."

Acknowledging his whole family's role in his 23-season career, Brady said he's "looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving."

"And obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career," he continued. "I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be."

Tom Brady with son Jack. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Talking about his Thanksgiving plans, Brady said he's "had a lot of humble pie this year" and "might have to indulge in a little pumpkin pie and whipped cream. I'm going to enjoy it. It's going to be a good Thanksgiving."

A source close to the NFL star told PEOPLE earlier this month that their two kids will have "full access to both [parents], whenever they want" as they adjust to their new family dynamic after the couple's decision to divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Gisele Bundchen Instagram

"They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," added the source. "That's not who either of them are."

"The kids adore them both, and they'll have full access to both, whenever they want," the source continued. "They're not vindictive like that."

"These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents," concluded the insider.