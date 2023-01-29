Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Vivian, 10, Playing on Swing During Sunny Day

Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian are soaking up the sun!

The superstar quarterback, 45, is spending some quality father-daughter time with his youngest child, 10, and even shared a wholesome image of their hangout to his Instagram Story on Sunday.

In the photo posted by Brady, Vivian can be seen standing on a swing as she's surrounded by flowers and takes in a bit of shade. Brady is in the photo too, if you look close enough, with his shadow appearing in the bottom left corner. He's apparently holding up a phone to get the best image of the sweet family moment, and he certainly did!

Brady also posted some other heartfelt photos to Instagram throughout the day, including one of his 15-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

In the photo, Jack is holding an ice cream cone and hitting the golf course with his dad — a solid two-for-one father-son activity.

Brady also made sure to share a more focused image of the flowers that Vivian was swinging near, as well as a pretty picture of the sun and a clip of some pups, as he and his kids bond over the weekend.

Brady has three kids, including Jack, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian — the younger two who he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. And as a dad who plays professional football, he even sees parallels between the lessons learned on the field and lessons learned in life, which he said in a recent interview he tries to instill in his little ones.

During a recent episode on the Let's Go podcast, Brady talked to co-host Jim Gray about resilience, following the Tampa Bay Buccaneer's final loss of the season.

"In life, you try a lot of things, and you fail. It's part of life," he said. "We try things, we really push ourselves to try something new, and it doesn't go the way we want. So what do you do? Do you care less? Do you care more? Or do you take the experience for what it was and try to learn from it and grow from it and find the resilience we all want to teach our children?"

"I don't want it to go right for my kids all the time," Brady continued. "I told them that this morning. I said, 'I want you guys to fail because I want to see what you're made of if you fail and when you fail.'"

As Brady put it, "life isn't gonna be just a smooth ride, so we have to develop resiliency."

"In the end, what do I always tell my kids? 'All you can do is the best you can do.' Just do the best you can do, I don't care whether you win or lose, just do your best, and you'll be proud of it," he said. "We're all cool with that if you did your best."

Tom Brady and daughter Vivian. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

But Brady isn't the only superathlete getting a dose of daddy-daughter time! Just this week, he and David Beckham spent some quality time with their girls, Vivian and the Inter Miami co-owner's daughter, Harper Seven, 11.

Both Brady and Beckham uploaded pictures of the hangout to their Instagram Story. And while Brady captioned the shot with "Daddy daughter dates" and Beckham opted for "Daddy's and their daughters💖💖 Family night 🤍🤍."

The wholesome photos from the night show Harper standing in front of her dad, who has an arm around her while he sits next to Brady, who has Vivi on his lap.