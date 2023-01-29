Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Vivian, 10, Playing on Swing During Sunny Day

The quarterback enjoyed a day outside with his youngest child, and shared a wholesome image on his Instagram Stories

By
Published on January 29, 2023 12:22 PM
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/. Tom Brady/Instagram; MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 04: IWC brand ambassador and seven-time World Champion quarterback Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen)
Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram; Alexander Tamargo/Getty for IWC Schaffhausen

Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian are soaking up the sun!

The superstar quarterback, 45, is spending some quality father-daughter time with his youngest child, 10, and even shared a wholesome image of their hangout to his Instagram Story on Sunday.

In the photo posted by Brady, Vivian can be seen standing on a swing as she's surrounded by flowers and takes in a bit of shade. Brady is in the photo too, if you look close enough, with his shadow appearing in the bottom left corner. He's apparently holding up a phone to get the best image of the sweet family moment, and he certainly did!

https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/. <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a>/Instagram
Tom Brady/Instagram

Brady also posted some other heartfelt photos to Instagram throughout the day, including one of his 15-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

In the photo, Jack is holding an ice cream cone and hitting the golf course with his dad — a solid two-for-one father-son activity.

Brady also made sure to share a more focused image of the flowers that Vivian was swinging near, as well as a pretty picture of the sun and a clip of some pups, as he and his kids bond over the weekend.

Brady has three kids, including Jack, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian — the younger two who he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. And as a dad who plays professional football, he even sees parallels between the lessons learned on the field and lessons learned in life, which he said in a recent interview he tries to instill in his little ones.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During a recent episode on the Let's Go podcast, Brady talked to co-host Jim Gray about resilience, following the Tampa Bay Buccaneer's final loss of the season.

"In life, you try a lot of things, and you fail. It's part of life," he said. "We try things, we really push ourselves to try something new, and it doesn't go the way we want. So what do you do? Do you care less? Do you care more? Or do you take the experience for what it was and try to learn from it and grow from it and find the resilience we all want to teach our children?"

"I don't want it to go right for my kids all the time," Brady continued. "I told them that this morning. I said, 'I want you guys to fail because I want to see what you're made of if you fail and when you fail.'"

As Brady put it, "life isn't gonna be just a smooth ride, so we have to develop resiliency."

"In the end, what do I always tell my kids? 'All you can do is the best you can do.' Just do the best you can do, I don't care whether you win or lose, just do your best, and you'll be proud of it," he said. "We're all cool with that if you did your best."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a>
Tom Brady and daughter Vivian. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

But Brady isn't the only superathlete getting a dose of daddy-daughter time! Just this week, he and David Beckham spent some quality time with their girls, Vivian and the Inter Miami co-owner's daughter, Harper Seven, 11.

Both Brady and Beckham uploaded pictures of the hangout to their Instagram Story. And while Brady captioned the shot with "Daddy daughter dates" and Beckham opted for "Daddy's and their daughters💖💖 Family night 🤍🤍."

The wholesome photos from the night show Harper standing in front of her dad, who has an arm around her while he sits next to Brady, who has Vivi on his lap.

Related Articles
tom brady, david beckham
Tom Brady and Vivian Joined By David Beckham and Harper for Sweet Daddy-Daughter Double Date
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady attends the TAG Heuer "Don't Crack Under Pressure" Muhammad Ali tribute at Gleason's Gym in Brooklyn on October 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/stories/tombrady/3002862792524819490/
Tom Brady Explains Why He Told His Kids He Wants Them to Fail: 'We Have to Develop Resiliency'
Tom Brady Calls Daughter Vivi the 'Cutest Roomie' and Shows Her 'Monkeying Around' with Brother Ben in New Photos
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Son Ben, Daughter Vivi 'Monkeying Around,' Calls Her the 'Cutest Roomie'
Tom Brady Shares a Dad Prayer
Tom Brady Shares Prayer About Being a Father to Sons Alongside Sentimental Photos of Jack and Ben
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and family
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Most Adorable Family Photos
Tom Brady daughter
Tom Brady Says He Loves Daughter Vivian 'Infinity' as He Shares Photo of Her Horseback Riding
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says He's 'Catching Up' on Life After the 'Emotional Loss' That Ended His Season
tom brady son
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Poolside Photos with Son Ben After Christmas Celebrations: 'Love This Boy'
Tom Brady Shares Silly Christmas Gifts Celebrating His Three Kids' Passions
Tom Brady Shares Photos of Sweet Christmas Gifts Celebrating His Three Kids' Passions
tom brady, jack brady
Tom Brady Shares Why He Doesn't Care About Son Jack Coming to Games: 'I Want to See Your Stuff'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade
Tom Brady Dedicates NFL Win to Daughter Vivian on Her Birthday, Says 'She Was Worried' About Game
tom brady, benjamin brady
Tom Brady Explains How Dropping Ben Off at Summer Camp Reminded Him of His Love of Football
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Photo of Daughter Vivian Following Couple's Divorce
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen); https://www.instagram.com/stories/tombrady/2986824940750972250/
Tom Brady Shares Photo from Daughter Vivian's 10th Birthday Celebration: 'Nothing Better'
tom brady
Tom Brady Celebrates Daughter Vivian's 10th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'We Adore You'