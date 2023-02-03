Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News

Tom Brady is reflecting on special bonding moments with his kids after announcing his retirement news.

After sharing on Wednesday morning that he would be retiring from the NFL after 23 seasons, Brady posted several photos on his Instagram Story featuring his three kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, plus son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

One adorable shot shows all three of his kids enjoying an outing at a golf course together. Jack and Benjamin dress in golf attire while smiling for the picture, where Vivian is sandwiched between her brothers wearing a printed dress and making a peace sign with her fingers.

Another cute photo shows Brady with his kids, snapping a selfie together in front of a beach. The kids stand in height and age order as they all lean close to their dad for the picture.

Also included in the gallery of photos was a photo where he and Moynahan pose with their son Jack.

Both Brady and the Blue Bloods actress, 51, wear gray button-down shirts as they stand on either side of Jack, with the football star opting for white pants while Moynahan wears black. Jack wears a white button-down with tan joggers, posing with an arm around each of his parents.

Moynahan told PEOPLE in 2019 that she felt lucky she and Brady are able to smoothly co-parent their son.

"Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own," she said at the time. "I don't think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love."

Opening up about his split from Bündchen on a previous episode of his Sirius XM podcast, Brady said that he is "really focused" on his children after he and the supermodel finalized their divorce.

"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children," he shared.

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Brady continued. "I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."