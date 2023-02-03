Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News

Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023 10:31 AM

Tom Brady is reflecting on special bonding moments with his kids after announcing his retirement news.

After sharing on Wednesday morning that he would be retiring from the NFL after 23 seasons, Brady posted several photos on his Instagram Story featuring his three kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, plus son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

One adorable shot shows all three of his kids enjoying an outing at a golf course together. Jack and Benjamin dress in golf attire while smiling for the picture, where Vivian is sandwiched between her brothers wearing a printed dress and making a peace sign with her fingers.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> Children
Tom Brady/Instagram; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Another cute photo shows Brady with his kids, snapping a selfie together in front of a beach. The kids stand in height and age order as they all lean close to their dad for the picture.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">tom brady</a>
tom brady/instagram

Also included in the gallery of photos was a photo where he and Moynahan pose with their son Jack.

Both Brady and the Blue Bloods actress, 51, wear gray button-down shirts as they stand on either side of Jack, with the football star opting for white pants while Moynahan wears black. Jack wears a white button-down with tan joggers, posing with an arm around each of his parents.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">tom brady</a>
tom brady/instagram

Moynahan told PEOPLE in 2019 that she felt lucky she and Brady are able to smoothly co-parent their son.

"Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own," she said at the time. "I don't think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love."

Opening up about his split from Bündchen on a previous episode of his Sirius XM podcast, Brady said that he is "really focused" on his children after he and the supermodel finalized their divorce.

"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children," he shared.

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Brady continued. "I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."

Related Articles
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/. Tom Brady/Instagram; MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to throw a pass during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Is a Proud Dad as He Shares Photo of Daughter Vivian Horseback Riding: 'My Heart'
Tom Brady's Parents Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr. Kiss Granddaughter Vivi
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of His Parents Kissing Granddaughter Vivian, 10, After Retirement News
Tom Brady Calls Daughter Vivi the 'Cutest Roomie' and Shows Her 'Monkeying Around' with Brother Ben in New Photos
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Son Ben, Daughter Vivi 'Monkeying Around,' Calls Her the 'Cutest Roomie'
Tom Brady Shares a Dad Prayer
Tom Brady Shares Prayer About Being a Father to Sons Alongside Sentimental Photos of Jack and Ben
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady"; Gisele and family
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Gisele Bündchen with All Three Kids After Retirement News
tom brady, david beckham
Tom Brady and Vivian Joined By David Beckham and Harper for Sweet Daddy-Daughter Double Date
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady attends the TAG Heuer "Don't Crack Under Pressure" Muhammad Ali tribute at Gleason's Gym in Brooklyn on October 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/stories/tombrady/3002862792524819490/
Tom Brady Explains Why He Told His Kids He Wants Them to Fail: 'We Have to Develop Resiliency'
tom brady
Tom Brady's Heartwarming Personal Pics of His Family and Teammates Supporting Him Throughout the Years
Tom Brady daughter
Tom Brady Says He Loves Daughter Vivian 'Infinity' as He Shares Photo of Her Horseback Riding
tom brady, benjamin brady
Tom Brady Explains How Dropping Ben Off at Summer Camp Reminded Him of His Love of Football
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/. Tom Brady/Instagram; MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 04: IWC brand ambassador and seven-time World Champion quarterback Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen)
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Vivian, 10, Playing on Swing During Sunny Day
tom brady, jack brady
Tom Brady Shares Why He Doesn't Care About Son Jack Coming to Games: 'I Want to See Your Stuff'
tom brady
Tom Brady to Spend First Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Tom Brady Shares Silly Christmas Gifts Celebrating His Three Kids' Passions
Tom Brady Shares Photos of Sweet Christmas Gifts Celebrating His Three Kids' Passions