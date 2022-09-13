Tom Brady Shares the Life Advice He Gives His Kids: 'Pick a Path That You're Going to Love'

Tom Brady wants to share an important message with his kids.

While speaking on his SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared what greater message he wants his kids to get out of the love of the game after co-host Jim Gray brought up Kobe Bryant's Dear Basketball.

Brady admired Bryant's approach to sports, noting "he had such a deep love and kind of a romance with it."

The veteran quarterback when on to share the advice he gives his kids on pursuing their own passions in life.

"I tell this to my kids a lot, let's pick something you love in life. Let's pick a job and a career and a path that you're gonna love because you're gonna want to work hard. And if you work hard at things that you don't enjoy it's not gonna be very fulfilling," the father of three shared.

Speaking on his own journey, Brady said, "I was so lucky. The thing that I was actually good at was something that I loved to do, which is throw the football around with my friends. And I made a career out of it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CS4izlXgY83/

Brady went on to admit that even after 23 seasons of professional football, "I had anxiety and nerves before the first game of the season."

When he asked himself why that was, he concluded, "You know why? Because you care."

"The reality is you want to show up for your team. You want to show up for the people that are pulling for you and the people that support you," he later continued. "And I look in my life and I have so many people with so much love and support and I feel it every time I go out there."

"You think about the inspiring things that make you want to get out of bed every day and go do something you love to do. And I have those people in my life and it's a great feeling, knowing that you're going out there with so many people behind you."

Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen, 42, share 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and 12-year-old son Benjamin Rein. He is also dad to son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

On last week's episode of the SiriusXM podcast, Brady talked about balancing priorities in his personal life, adding that things have changed since his first season in his 20s.

"You can't stop your life even though sports is happening," he shared, noting the happenings in his children's lives.

"Even though I'm playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school that is playing football, too. I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life. And I have parents," he said.

"I have a lot of things that are really important off-field pursuits and goals that you are trying to maximize as well. So we all have different things that are going on, and I think once football season comes I really lock in on what I need to do and how I need to focus and the kind of commitment I need to make for the organization so we can maximize our potential as a team."

He added, "And that's the commitment I've always made and I've tried to do that in the best way possible, and tried to bring as much joy as I can to the people that are watching. I never felt like I ever wanted to cheat anyone with that."