Tom Brady Shares Adorable Decade-Old Throwback with Daughter Vivian: 'My Little Angel'

Tom Brady looked back at a special moment with his only daughter

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on March 20, 2023 02:54 PM
Tom Brady Shares a Decade-Old Throwback with Daughter Vivian Lake: 'My Little Angel'
Tom Brady and daughter Vivian. Photo: Tom Brady/instagram

Tom Brady can't believe how fast time flies.

The retired NFL star shared a sweet photo on his Instagram Story Sunday from exactly a decade prior that day, where he holds his daughter Vivian Lake in his lap as an infant.

"10 years ago today w my little angel Vivi Lake ❤️❤️," he captioned the adorable shot.

In the picture, Brady and Vivian both wear white as they sit up in bed together and look at the camera for the shot. Vivian rests her little hand on top of her dad's as he props her up.

Brady shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen. The 45-year-old is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

tom brady
tom brady/instagram

Hours after announcing his retirement last month, Brady was photographed out with his little girl at her horseback riding lesson in Miami.

In the photo, Brady was seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she held up the cup for her dad. Brady wore a pair of cream joggers with a white t-shirt for the outing while his daughter wore a pair of green jodhpurs and a pink tee.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade on February 10, 2021 after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida
Tom Brady and daughter Vivian. Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Hours before announcing his retirement from the NFL, he spoke with PEOPLE about his kids' role in his career as he walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of the film 80 For Brady.

"I was pretty emotional through it," he told PEOPLE at the time. "It was a great season, and having my kids watch was the best part about the whole thing."

"Man, your kids teach you so much," he added, sharing his appreciation for his children. "You get to learn through new experiences with them and they're the biggest blessing of my life."

