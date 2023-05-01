Tom Brady Sends Condolences to Former Teammate Shaquil Barrett After Death of 2-Year-Old Daughter

Shaquil Barrett and wife Jordanna's youngest daughter, 2-year-old Arrayah, died in a drowning accident at the family's Tampa Bay home early Sunday morning, authorities confirmed

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on May 1, 2023 11:33 AM

Tom Brady is showing support for a former teammate in the wake of a family tragedy.

The recently retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared a photo of linebacker Shaquil Barrett's family on his Instagram Story Sunday, offering support after the death of Barrett, 30, and wife Jordanna's youngest daughter, 2-year-old Arrayah.

"The Brady's love you," the seven-time Super Bowl Champ wrote over the image, adding prayer emojis.

Arrayah was the youngest of four children the athlete shares with Jordanna, who was his high school sweetheart, according to The Tampa Bay Times. The couple is also parents to daughter Aaliyah, 8, and sons Braylon, 9, and Shaquil Jr., 11.

Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s Daughter, 2, Dead After Drowning in Pool
Shaquil Barrett's family. Tom Brady Instagram

The incident took place at Barrett's Tampa Bay residence around 9:30 a.m. local time on Sunday morning, when authorities arrived after receiving a call that a child had fallen into a pool, according to a statement from the Tampa Police Department obtained by PEOPLE.

Pro-football player Tom Brady arrives for the Los Angeles premiere screening of "80 For Brady" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on January 31, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/. Tom Brady/Instagram
Tom Brady, Shaquill Barrett and family. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty; Tom Brady/Instagram

Authorities said Arrayah was brought to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead despite lifesaving measures.

"It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident," police said. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

Less than two weeks ago, both Shaquil and Jordanna celebrated Aaryah's 2nd birthday, sharing photos from her special day on their respective Instagram accounts.

In the caption, the NFL star wrote, "Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl😘😘 #TGBTG #BIG2."

"Happy Second birthday my little Arrayah Sunshine! We love you so much! You are the completion to our family, the apple to our eyes," Jordanna captioned her tribute. "You've become the most fun, energetic, entertaining, sweet, kind, smart, precious little girl we could have ever dreamed of! Your big sis, big bros, and momma and daddy love you to the moon and back 💕 happy birthday Arrayah Sue 🌸."

