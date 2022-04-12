Tom Brady recently documented the competition with his son, John "Jack" Edward, on social media

Tom Brady Says 'Dad Still Wins for Now' While Playing Football and Basketball with Son Jack, 14

The competition is on between Tom Brady and his son John "Jack" Edward.

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 44, shared a series of photos and videos on his Instagram of himself playing basketball and football with his 14-year-old son — who is almost as tall as his dad!

"Dad still wins for now," the father of three cheekily captioned the post. "I don't love my chances next year though."

Brady shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan. He is also father to Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, with wife Gisele Bündchen.

The football player also mentioned the competitive spirit between the father-son duo in an Instagram post in honor of Jack's birthday in August.

"Happy 14th birthday Jack! I am so proud of the young man you are," he wrote at the time. "You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives."

"This picture brings back some special memories and I can't wait to kick your butt on the golf course again soon 🤣🤣🤣! We love you sssooooo much!!!! ❤️❤️," he added.

Last summer, Brady also revealed that Jack had become a ball boy for the Buccaneers on his Instagram Story.

"Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week..." he wrote beside a shot of his son cradling a football on the sidelines. "He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously," he added, noting he is "just like his dad" on the next slide.

In October, the three-time NFL MVP posted a photo of a special moment with Jack while walking into the locker room on his Instagram Story. He shared, "Best part of my day."

Last month, Brady announced he would un-retire and rejoin the Buccaneers next season.

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible," the quarterback wrote on Twitter.