Tom Brady Throws a Football with Saint West as Dad Kanye Watches On

Tom Brady teased that he "always" wants his kids to play catch with him

Saint West is learning from one of the best quarterbacks in the game!

On Instagram Monday, Kanye West posted a black and white video of his 5-year-old son throwing a football with Tom Brady in a luxury suite at Raymond James Stadium, home of the 44-year-old quarterback's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Try not to let the other person get it. Oh, you catch it good too!" Brady said as he threw the ball with Saint, as Kanye, also 44, chuckled in the background.

"Say 'Daddy, you're going to have to throw me a ball all the time now,' " the athlete added. Saint smiled as they played catch, and "God's Plan" by Drake began to play in the edited video.

Sharing a story about his own family, Brady teased "I always want my kids to play catch with me and they're like 'Dad, I've had enough.' " The seven-time Super Bowl champ shares daughter Vivian Lake, 8, and son Benjamin Rein, 11, with wife Gisele Bündchen, plus son John "Jack" Edward, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"I like basketball too!" Saint exclaimed.

Later, Kanye offered, "That's good, you can play catch with my son, and I'll draw with your son. I'm a little bit creative," and both fathers laughed.

Tom Brady can be seen playing catch with Saint West Credit: Kanye West/Instagram

Captioning the clip, the 22-time Grammy Award winner wrote "Tom and Saint #TheHomeTeamWins 🕊"

Kanye shares Saint and daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2, with estranged wife Kim Kardashian West.

The rapper and the reality star, 41, started dating in 2012 and wed in Florence, Italy, in 2014. Following a challenging period in their relationship last year, Kardashian filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage.

The former couple has remained amicable as they focus on co-parenting their kids. Recently, West was seen in New York City to support Kardashian during her SNL debut, and she previously attended some listening events for his tenth studio album Donda in August.