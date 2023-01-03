Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack, 15, Has Started to Borrow His Clothes: 'Young Man's Right of Passage'

Tom Brady is starting to realize just how grown-up his kids are.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Let's Go! weekly podcast Monday, the NFL quarterback revealed that his 15-year-old son John "Jack" Edward — who is already 6'1" — has started to borrow his clothes.

"He's starting to wear my shoes. He went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins and he was like, 'Dad, can I see what's in your closet to wear?'" the proud father of three shared.

"And I was like, oh, s--t, he's going to start wearing my clothes," he continued. "And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that's a little bit of a young man's right of passage, going to dad's closet and start using his stuff."

Elsewhere in the podcast, the NFL veteran, 45, joked with co-host Jim Gray about one day playing the game with his grandchildren.

When Gray suggested that Brady will "be able to sit back and tell your grandchildren of this epic career that you've had," the quarterback laughed in response.

"One day. One day when I do have grandkids. Hopefully, that's a long time from now, but, yeah, maybe I'll just actually, maybe I'll face one of 'em at some point in the playoffs," Brady said. "That's possible, too."

Gray then referenced LeBron James' intent to play a season in the NBA with his oldest son, 18-year-old Bronny, telling Brady, "You're now setting it out there a little bit further, huh?"

Brady replied, "We'll see. As my friend says, the future happens a day at a time. So that's where I'm at right now."

In addition to Jack, whom Brady shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, he is also dad to 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and 13-year-old son Benjamin Rein, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen.

In November, Brady shared a photo of Jack as he was preparing to throw a football. The blurry background showed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star standing off to the side behind him watching, with others on the field during what looked like a practice.

"My Inspiration ❤️," the father of three, who has previously talked about his son Jack's love of football, captioned the photo.

In his Instagram Stories, Brady shared another photo of Jack in a huddle with his teammates, proudly calling him, "Just one of the boys." In another snap, he told Jack to "Fire that pigskin!!!" as the teen prepared to throw a football.