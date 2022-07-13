Tom Brady Reveals the 'Hardest Thing' About Parenting with Wife Gisele Bündchen

The NFL quarterback says he wants his children to know the family’s privileged lifestyle is “a treat”

Tom Brady shared one of the "biggest challenges" he and wife Gisele Bündchen face as parents.

On the latest episode of Spotify's DRIVE podcast, the Super Bowl champion, 44, opened up about how the couple is raising their children, Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12. Brady also shares son John "Jack" Edward, 14, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told host and Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley that he wants his children to understand they are growing up differently from most kids.

"We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that...we get off a plane and there's people waiting there for us and we get ushered in," he explained. "That's my kids' reality which is the hard part to say, guys, this is not the way reality really is...what can we do about that?"

He continued, "I think we can try to create experiences that are more along the lines of what most kids go through even though they will still have experiences that a lot of kids never do have."

The NFL star said that he hopes he can keep his kids grounded despite living a life of privilege.

"I know that I've screwed up a lot of things [but] that's the reality of being a parent," he said. "You just hope you can show them enough things to realize when they are doing things that are selected for Mom and Dad to make our lives more convenient that that is a treat. That is something that not every kid goes through."

Brady added that raising his children to understand their privilege is "probably the hardest thing" due to his and Bündchen's humble beginnings.

"My wife grew up in rural Brazil, the farthest state south, Rio Grande do Sul, very small kind of farming town, very simple girl," he said. "There are two bedrooms in their house — one for their parents and one for her and her five sisters."

"I grew up in, I would say, a middle-class family in California, my dad worked his a— off for our family," he explained. "My mom stayed at home [and] took care of us kids and I saw my mom work every day to make food for us at night and wash our clothes and now they supported us by coming to all our games and it was amazing and then I look at my life with my family and it's so fast."

In a May interview with Vogue UK., the Brazilian model revealed she "takes the reins" when it comes to their family and Brady supports her decisions.

"I don't think relationships just happen; it's never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids," she told the outlet.