Tom Brady Says Watching '80 For Brady' with His Kids Was the 'Best Part' of Making Movie

"They're the biggest blessing of my life," the legendary quarterback told PEOPLE Tuesday, of his three children

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on February 1, 2023 09:54 AM
Tom Brady poses at the premiere of the '80 For Brady' movie
Photo: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Hours before announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady stepped out on the red carpet Tuesday night in Los Angeles for the premiere of his new film, 80 For Brady.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the football star — making his first red carpet appearance since his divorce was finalized — opened up about watching the the movie for the first time with his kids by his side.

"I was pretty emotional through it," Brady, 45, recalled. "It was a great season and having my kids watch was the best part about the whole thing."

"Man, your kids teach you so much," he added, sharing his appreciation for his children. "You get to learn through new experiences with them and they're the biggest blessing of my life."

Brady saw a screening with his kids six weeks ago in New York City, ahead of the Hollywood premiere. He shares Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, with his ex-wife Giselle Bündchen — whom he divorced in October — and is also dad to son Jack, 15, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Making a family-friendly movie was "the goal" for the superstar athlete, he said on Tuesday. "Families have always bonded over sports, but now they got a really cool sports movie to check out about some amazing women who acted and it's a great story," Brady said. "Everyone is going to have a lot of fun watching it."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">tom brady</a>
tom brady/instagram

As far as getting some pointers on set, he handed over praise to his female costars — including Jane Fonda, Sally Field, and Lily Tomlin, all of whom attended Tuesday's premiere.

"I've done quite a few things over the years in front of a camera, but it's still very challenging," he said to PEOPLE. "I worked at it and I didn't want to let anyone down out there. I certainly had the best, most inspiring women to help me on set. Every time I screwed up they'd tell me, 'No, you should think about it like this,' or, 'Focus on this line.' It really helped."

As far as how he took the critique since he is known for being a bit tough on himself on the field, the former Tampa Bay quarterback said he "loved it."

"It was really cool," Brady reiterated. "I love learning and obviously the more you do something, the better you're going to be at it, but it takes time to do that. You've got to commit time and energy to it. The more I can do it, the better and obviously they're amazing."

"It's so effortless with all these amazing women," he added of the film, which follows four best friends who embark on a trip to see Tom Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl — the year the quarterback led the New England Patriots to a victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Rita Moreno, <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a>, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda
Billy Bennight/AdMedia / SplashNews.com

Brady had less luck this season, the Bucs losing their Wild Card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 16.

That, it turns out, would be Brady's last professional game. On Wednesday morning, the seven-time Super bowl champ announced he was retiring "for good" this time, in reference to his decision to retire and then unretire over the course of 40 days last year.

"I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record, and let you guys know first," an emotional Brady said in a video shared to social media.

"It won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so. I — really thank you guys — so much," he continued, while choking up, "to every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

"I wouldn't change a thing," he aded. "Love you all."

Brady gave no clues that he was leaving football behind on Tuesday night, but he did tell PEOPLE that despite the abrupt end of his football season weeks earlier, he hasn't yet been able to enjoy any free time.

"It's not much free time right now. I'm still decompressing," he said. "It just feels like it's been a few weeks since the season ended."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One of the things he has been doing as been soaking up time with his kids, according to social media snaps he's been sharing.

In late January, Brady and daughter Vivian Lake had a father-daughter night out with David Beckham and the Inter Miami co-owner's daughter, Harper Seven, 11. "Daddy daughter dates ❤️," Brady captioned a shot of the four.

80 For Brady hits theaters Friday.

Related Articles
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says He's Retiring 'for Good' After 23 Seasons in the NFL in Emotional Video
Sally Field Rollout
Sally Field Says Tom Brady Was 'Nervous' on '80 For Brady' Set: 'But He Was a Natural' 
Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Had 'No Clue' He Would Suggest He Date Sally Field on His Podcast
Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Had 'No Clue' He Would Suggest Sally Field as a New Girlfriend
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says He's 'Catching Up' on Life After the 'Emotional Loss' That Ended His Season
80 For Brady
The True Story Behind '80 For Brady'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game
Tom Brady Doesn't Talk Future Plans Following Playoff Defeat: 'Not The Way We Wanted to End It'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs onto the field during introductions against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images); Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) looks over before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texas on November 21, 2019 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady: 'We'll See Where It Goes'
tom brady, jack brady
Tom Brady Shares Why He Doesn't Care About Son Jack Coming to Games: 'I Want to See Your Stuff'
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Jane Fonda attends the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: World Premiere of "80 For Brady" at Palm Springs High School on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images); MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 04: IWC brand ambassador and seven-time World Champion quarterback Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen)
Jane Fonda Says Meeting Tom Brady Left Her 'Completely Starstruck': 'My Knees Actually Got Weak'
Tom Brady on the set of 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.
Jane Fonda Praises 'Absolute Unicorn' Tom Brady in New '80 For Brady' Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Peek
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady Says 'I'm Going to Take My Time' Before Deciding to Retire for Good: 'That's It for Me'
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL
Tom Brady Says He's 'Just Getting Started' While Joking About His Age for '80 for Brady' Trailer
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Leaves a Comment on Tom Brady's Instagram Post of Son Jack Following Couple's Divorce