Tom Brady Says He's 'Really Focused' on His Children amid Divorce: 'I Want to Be a Great Father'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen filed and finalized their divorce on Friday, following 13 years of marriage

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on November 1, 2022 12:55 PM
Tom Brady and family
Photo: Gisele Bundchen Instagram

Tom Brady is keeping his focus on his kids following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, opened up about the split on Monday's episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, sharing that he is "really focused" on "taking care of my family and certainly my children" after he and Bündchen finalized their divorce on Friday.

"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children," he shared.

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Brady later continued. "I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."

Brady and Bündchen share two children, son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9. He is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a>
Tom Brady and daughter Vivian. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

After the pair finalized their expedient divorce on Friday, a source told PEOPLE that they "agreed to joint custody of the kids," as Brady will remain in Tampa and Bündchen will live about four hours away in Miami, where her ex-husband also has a residence.

Brady and Bündchen both addressed their split on social media that morning, both noting that their kids will continue to receive the "love and attention they deserve."

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," Bündchen wrote in an Instagram Story announcing the couple's separation. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

Bündchen explained that although the decision to "end a marriage is never easy," she feels "blessed for the time" they had together and only wishes "the best for Tom always."

Brady echoed her sentiment, telling his social media followers that he and Bündchen are "blessed with beautiful and wonderful children," and that the couple will continue to "work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

