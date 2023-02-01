Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of His Parents Kissing Granddaughter Vivian, 10, After Retirement News

Tom Brady is the youngest of parents Tom Sr. and Galynn's four children, and Vivian is one of their 10 grandchildren

Angela Andaloro
Published on February 1, 2023
Tom Brady's close bond with his parents has clearly extended to his kids.

Sharing family photos after announcing his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons on Wednesday, Brady included a sweet shot that showed his parents, Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr., in a special moment with the NFL veteran's daughter Vivian Lake, 10.

The proud grandparents are on either side of their granddaughter, giving her kisses on the cheek as Vivian smiles widely.

In addition to Vivian, Brady, 45, is also dad to son Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom Brady shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady is the youngest of four children, and the only son of Tom Sr. and Galynn, who also share daughters Nancy, Julie and Maureen.

Tom Brady celebrates his mom's birthday on July 4. tom brady/instagram

Tom Sr. and Galynn have a total of 10 grandkids. On the couple's 51st anniversary, Tom Sr. posted a photo of them posing with all of their grandchildren. "51 years of love and unconditional support! And so many beautiful grandkids to show for it!" he wrote in the caption.

Speaking on his Let's Go podcast in November, Brady reflected on what his parents have done for him and how he wants to do the same for his own children.

"I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family," he said on the Nov. 21 episode. "When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable."

Acknowledging his whole family's role in his 23-season career, Brady said he's "looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving."

"And obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career," he continued. "I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be."

Back in 2017, Brady shared a heartfelt moment between his mom and daughter, where Galynn — who was battling an undisclosed cancer at the time — cradled the then-preschooler in her arms.

"Grandma + Vivi = (three heart emojis)," he captioned the heartwarming black-and-white photo.

