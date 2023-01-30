Tom Brady Is a Proud Dad as He Shares Photo of Daughter Vivian Horseback Riding: 'My Heart'

The football pro shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen, plus son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 04:50 PM
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/. Tom Brady/Instagram; MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to throw a pass during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram; Sebastian Widmann/Getty

Tom Brady loves to watch his little girl pursue her passions.

The football pro, 45, shared a photo of his 10-year-old daughter Vivian on his Instagram Story Monday, showing the pre-teen horseback riding in an outdoor ring.

In the photo, taken from outside of the ring, Vivian sits confidently on a horse as she trots around the perimeter with the sun shining in the background.

"My Heart ❤️," wrote Brady.

The athlete also shared another cute photo of his daughter on Sunday, in which Vivian is outside playing on a swing.

https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/. <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a>/Instagram
Tom Brady/Instagram

In the snap, Vivian could be seen standing on a swing as she was surrounded by flowers and took in a bit of shade on a sunny day.

Brady also posted some other heartfelt photos to Instagram throughout the day, including one of his 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/. <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a>/Instagram
Tom Brady/Instagram

In the photo, Jack held an ice cream cone and hit the golf course with his dad — a solid two-for-one father-son activity.

Brady shares Vivian and son Benjamin, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen.

Last week, Brady talked to co-host Jim Gray about teaching his kids resilience on their Let's Go podcast.

"I don't want it to go right for my kids all the time," Brady explained. "I told them that this morning. I said, 'I want you guys to fail because I want to see what you're made of if you fail and when you fail.'"

