Tom Brady Shares Prayer About Being a Father to Sons Alongside Sentimental Photos of Jack and Ben

Tom Brady reflected on his relationships with sons Ben, 13, and Jack, 15, after sharing a prayer father's say for their sons

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on January 26, 2023 06:35 PM
Tom Brady Shares a Dad Prayer
Photo: Tom Brady/instagram

Tom Brady is reflecting on his relationship with his sons.

On Thursday morning, the NFL quarterback shared a photo of a heartfelt prayer on his Instagram Story. The prayer pictured is General Douglas MacArthur's Prayer for His Son, which is a prayer where fathers wish for strength, bravery and more for their sons.

The next photo Brady shared is a framed photo of himself and John "Jack" Edward playing football together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the 15-year-old's Thanksgiving break from school. "❤️❤️," he simply captioned the shot.

Brady then shared another framed photo, where he holds son Benjamin Rein, 13, as a toddler and kisses him on the cheek, using the same caption on the photo.

Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, and shares Ben and daughter Vivian Lake, 10, with ex Gisele Bündchen.

Tom Brady/instagram

Brady, 45, shared silly scenes from his night with his younger two kids on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning.

The first video he shared showed Vivian walking backward on a treadmill, holding on tightly to the machine for a few seconds before turning it off. As the treadmill slowed down, she carefully walked down it and then jumped off, flopping onto the bed Brady sat on as he recorded the moment.

"In other news ... the cutest roomie in the world🌎❤️❤️xinfinity," wrote the NFL pro.

He then shared a photo where Vivian was kicking her legs up as Ben held onto her leg, laughing.

Tom Brady/instagram

"And in other other news... 2 monkeys monkeying around🙉🙊❤️❤️," he captioned the sweet shot.

Earlier this week, Brady talked to co-host Jim Gray about teaching his kids resilience on their Let's Go podcast.

"I don't want it to go right for my kids all the time," Brady explained. "I told them that this morning. I said, 'I want you guys to fail because I want to see what you're made of if you fail and when you fail.' "

