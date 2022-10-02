Tom Brady Posts Sweet and Hilarious Messages About Daughter Prior to Sunday's Game

Tom Brady's daughter must be a daddy's girl!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a sweet video of his 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake having a horseback riding lesson on Sunday morning.

Directly after that, he shared a photo of a tombstone Halloween prop that read "Anyone who dates my daughter," adding "I want to be crystal clear about this." He poked fun at himself with a couple of crying-laughing emojis.

Brady often shares family snaps. He posted last year for his daughter's birthday, sharing a photograph of himself catching a football from Vivian inside a locker room. He wrote alongside the sweet father-daughter shot, "9 years old now and there's never been a sweeter, kinder Angel then you Vivi!"

"Daddy loves you sssoooo much!!!" he added. "Happy Birthday I'm looking forward to many more days of throwing the football together 😍😍😍😍😍."

As Hurricane Ian threatened Tampa earlier this week, Brady took all three of his children out of the area to their home in Miami, a source told PEOPLE.

The NFL icon took Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he shares with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen — along with John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan — to the family home where Bündchen was also going to be, according to the source.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also moved their practices to Miami, but planned to be back at home by Sunday's game.

It is unclear if Brady's family will be cheering him on this week, but just last Sunday, all three of Brady's children joined him in Tampa Bay.

Brady's mother and sisters brought the kids to Raymond James Stadium, where they hugged their dad before the game began.

In video posted to social media before the team officially took the field, Brady was seen talking to and embracing his children as they appeared to wish him luck in the home opener.