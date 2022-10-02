Tom Brady Posts Sweet and Hilarious Messages About Daughter Prior to Sunday's Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared an adorable video of his daughter on horseback

By
Published on October 2, 2022 05:27 PM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady and daughter Vivian. Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

Tom Brady's daughter must be a daddy's girl!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a sweet video of his 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake having a horseback riding lesson on Sunday morning.

Directly after that, he shared a photo of a tombstone Halloween prop that read "Anyone who dates my daughter," adding "I want to be crystal clear about this." He poked fun at himself with a couple of crying-laughing emojis.

Brady often shares family snaps. He posted last year for his daughter's birthday, sharing a photograph of himself catching a football from Vivian inside a locker room. He wrote alongside the sweet father-daughter shot, "9 years old now and there's never been a sweeter, kinder Angel then you Vivi!"

"Daddy loves you sssoooo much!!!" he added. "Happy Birthday I'm looking forward to many more days of throwing the football together 😍😍😍😍😍."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> Daughter . https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/
Tom Brady/Instagram

As Hurricane Ian threatened Tampa earlier this week, Brady took all three of his children out of the area to their home in Miami, a source told PEOPLE.

The NFL icon took Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he shares with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen — along with John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan — to the family home where Bündchen was also going to be, according to the source.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also moved their practices to Miami, but planned to be back at home by Sunday's game.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> Daughter . https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/
Tom Brady/Instagram

It is unclear if Brady's family will be cheering him on this week, but just last Sunday, all three of Brady's children joined him in Tampa Bay.

Brady's mother and sisters brought the kids to Raymond James Stadium, where they hugged their dad before the game began.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In video posted to social media before the team officially took the field, Brady was seen talking to and embracing his children as they appeared to wish him luck in the home opener.

Related Articles
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Takes Kids to Miami as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Evacuate Ahead of Hurricane Ian
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Vivian; Tom Brady; Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Celebrate Daughter Vivian on Her 9th Birthday: 'My Little Sunshine'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his daughter Vivian on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady Shares Cute Moments with His Kids During Buccaneers' Home Opener
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his daughter Vivian on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady's Kids (But Not Gisele Bündchen) Cheer Him on During Buccaneers' Home Opener
Tom Brady
Tom Brady 'Happy' the Buccaneers Are 'Able to Head' to Tampa for Sunday's Game amid Hurricane Ian
Tom Brady, Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Attend Tom Brady's First Home Game of the Season
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Took Break to 'Cheer on' Son Jack at Football Game in New York City
Tom Brady Apologies After Breaking Tablet amid All-Out Brawl at Bucs/Saints Game. credit TSN
Tom Brady Apologizes for Breaking Tablet Before All-Out Brawl at Bucs vs. Saints Game
Tom Brady
Tom Brady to Get Every Wednesday Off for Personal Time During 2022 NFL Season: Report
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Has 'Concerns' About Tom Brady Playing: 'Had Those Conversations with Him Over and Over'
IWC brand ambassador and seven-time World Champion quarterback Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida
Tom Brady Says Family and Football Are the 'Most Important' Things to Him After Return to the NFL
Tom Brady and Gisele
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady's Return to NFL 'Put a Strain' on Marriage with Gisele Bündchen: She 'Believes Enough Is Enough'
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Want Tom Brady 'Playing Until the Wheels Fall Off': Source
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Gisele Bündchen Posts Birthday Message to Her Sister With Pic From Wedding to Tom Brady