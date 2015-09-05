Gisele Bündchen Shares Sweet Photo of Tom Brady and Vivian After Deflategate Victory: 'My Heart Melts'
Tom Brady has a lot to celebrate – the start of the NFL season, his beautiful family, and now, the overturning of his four-game “Deflategate” suspension.
The New England Patriots quarterback relaxed after the headline-making decision, spending some time in the backyard with youngest child, Vivian Lake, 2½.
Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
In a photo shared by his wife, Gisele Bündchen, the couple’s daughter kicks around a soccer ball with Brady.
Wearing a yellow bikini, Vivian faced off against the four-time Super Bowl champion in front of a soccer goal.
“And my heart melts …#biggestlove #family,” wrote Bündchen.
The couple, who also share son Benjamin Rein, 5½, relished Brady’s Thursday victory at Gillette Stadium’s TB12 Sports Therapy Center in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on Friday. The supermodel, 35, was photographed leaving the center to visit Brady, 38, who was back to practicing alongside his teammates.
Despite reports that the NFL scandal had strained the famous pair’s marriage, a source close to Bündchen told PEOPLE recently that they are “living their life, and they’re doing great.”
After his Deflategate victory, Brady posted a message to fans on Facebook, saying that he was “sorry our league had to endure this.”
“I don’t think it has been good for our sport — to a large degree, we have all lost,” he wrote.
— Lindsay Kimble