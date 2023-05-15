Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Son Jack, 15, Hugging Grandma Galynn in Mother's Day Tribute

Tom Brady is sharing a sweet moment between his mom Galynn Patricia Brady and son John "Jack" Edward Thomas.

On Monday, Brady celebrated all the moms in his life in a heartfelt tribute for Mother's Day, where he included a cute picture of Jack, 15, with his grandma Galynn, 77.

Jack, Brady's lookalike son whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, puts his arm around his grandma as the pair smile for a photo taken while sitting down at a restaurant.

"Happy Mothers [sic] Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives," Brady, 45, began his caption. "Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He added, "We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."

In his post, Brady also honored ex-wife Gisele Bündchen — mom to daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13 — by sharing photos of them with their kids — as well as photos of Brady, Bündchen, and Moynahan that celebrated their blended family.

On a previous episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, the former quarterback opened up about his parenting priorities, saying he is "really focused" on "taking care of my family and certainly my children" after he and Bündchen, 42, finalized their divorce last October.

Tom Brady; Gisele Bündchen. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Brady later continued. "I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."

For Brady, that includes encouraging his kids' passions — even though he admitted that he "never imagined" his oldest son Jack would take an interest in football.

"I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop," he said on an episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

"Getting out there and watching him play [football[ has been so much fun for me," Brady previously said. "I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends."