Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Son Jack, 15, Hugging Grandma Galynn in Mother's Day Tribute

The retired NFL star shared a series of photos of all the moms in his life, including a cute picture of son Jack, 15, with Brady's mom Galynn.

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on May 15, 2023 01:13 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsORKPwOZEF/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=8c6091b1-6ec5-4393-919b-9df9991f3409 Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.
Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram

Tom Brady is sharing a sweet moment between his mom Galynn Patricia Brady and son John "Jack" Edward Thomas.

On Monday, Brady celebrated all the moms in his life in a heartfelt tribute for Mother's Day, where he included a cute picture of Jack, 15, with his grandma Galynn, 77.

Jack, Brady's lookalike son whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, puts his arm around his grandma as the pair smile for a photo taken while sitting down at a restaurant.

"Happy Mothers [sic] Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives," Brady, 45, began his caption. "Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He added, "We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."

In his post, Brady also honored ex-wife Gisele Bündchen — mom to daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13 — by sharing photos of them with their kids — as well as photos of Brady, Bündchen, and Moynahan that celebrated their blended family.

On a previous episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, the former quarterback opened up about his parenting priorities, saying he is "really focused" on "taking care of my family and certainly my children" after he and Bündchen, 42, finalized their divorce last October.

Tom Brady, Gisele
Tom Brady; Gisele Bündchen. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Brady later continued. "I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."

For Brady, that includes encouraging his kids' passions — even though he admitted that he "never imagined" his oldest son Jack would take an interest in football.

"I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop," he said on an episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

"Getting out there and watching him play [football[ has been so much fun for me," Brady previously said. "I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends."

Related Articles
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Exes Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bundchen in Honor of Mothers Day
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan in Honor of Mother's Day
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Tom Brady daughter
Tom Brady Says He Loves Daughter Vivian 'Infinity' as He Shares Photo of Her Horseback Riding
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
tom brady
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Selfie with Lookalike Son Jack, 15, as They Enjoy Outdoor Walk: 'Love This'
tom brady son
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Poolside Photos with Son Ben After Christmas Celebrations: 'Love This Boy'
Bridget Moynahan and quarterback Tom Brady and arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" ; Tom Brady Says His Kids 'Make My Day' in Sweet Photos of Daughter Vivian and Son Benjamin
Tom Brady Says His Kids 'Make My Day' in Sweet Photos of Daughter Vivian and Son Benjamin
tom-brady-gisele-bundchen
A Timeline of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marital Struggles Before Their Divorce
Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death
Nick Cannon's 12 Kids: Everything to Know
Emma Stone Discovers the Magic at Walt Disney World Resort
Emma Stone Hangs with Mickey at Magic Kingdom, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
tom brady
Tom Brady Celebrates His 'Life on and off the Field' with Private Beach Getaway for Friends and Family
Tom Brady Hits the Beach with His Three Kids and His Friends for Fun in the Sun
Tom Brady Hits the Beach with All Three Kids to Enjoy Fun in the Sun — See the Photos!
Tom Brady kids
Tom Brady Enjoys Miami Art Gallery Outing with Son Ben and Daughter Vivian — See the Photos!