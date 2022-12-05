Tom Brady Shares Photo from Daughter Vivian's 10th Birthday Celebration: 'Nothing Better'

Tom Brady shares Vivian, 10, and Ben, 12, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on December 5, 2022 05:27 PM
Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen); https://www.instagram.com/stories/tombrady/2986824940750972250/
Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty; tom brady/Instagram

Tom Brady is enjoying his little girl's birthday celebrations.

On Monday, the NFL quarterback's daughter Vivian Lake celebrated her 10th birthday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star shared a photo on his Instagram Story of the birthday girl blowing out the candles on a chocolate cake with brother Benjamin Rein, 12, by her side.

"10 years old and nothing better then [sic] seeing her smile❤️❤️❤️," Brady captioned the shot.

Earlier in the day, Brady — who shares Vivian and Ben with ex Gisele Bündchen and also is dad to John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, — shared a sweet post on Instagram honoring Vivian on her special day.

In the cute shot, Brady embraces Ben and Vivi as the trio spends time together at Bryant Park's holiday market in New York City. The NFL star gives son Ben a kiss on the head while Vivian smiles for the camera and holds up peace signs.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">tom brady</a>
tom brady/instagram

"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰," Brady wrote.

Bündchen dropped a single red heart emoji in the comments of the post.

On Sunday, the model shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story from a "birthday celebration" trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for Vivian.

Bündchen and a few other fellow moms brought their kids to the theme park, where they enjoyed rides like the Tower of Terror. The supermodel, 42, first shared a photo of ten pairs of sneakers lined up against a wall ready for the day, writing, "Let's do this!"

Bündchen also added a picture of her with two other moms, writing, "Happy kids, happy moms!"

On Monday, the mom of two honored Vivian with a sweet post on Instagram for her birthday. She included pictures of the two playing in the ocean together as well as a shot of Vivian sleeping with their cat and petting a horse.

"Happy 10th birthday girlie girl! Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you. We love you so much!❤️❤️❤️," Bündchen wrote in both English and Portuguese.

