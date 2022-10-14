From Tom Brady's Kids to Patrick Mahomes' Daughter: Meet NFL Dads' Cutest Little Cheerleaders

Football is a family sport — look no further than some of the NFL's biggest names for proof! Little ones flock to fields around the country to cheer on their dads, and some take their first steps on the gridiron. From kids who grew up around the league to new faces, here are some of the NFL's cutest little cheerleaders and the lucky guys they call "dad."

Angela Andaloro
Published on October 14, 2022 04:25 PM
01 of 12

Vivian, Ben and Jack Brady

Tom Brady
Tom Brady and daughter Vivian. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

Throughout Tom Brady's historic career, he's been fortunate enough to look to the sidelines and see his three kids cheering him on. The quarterback is dad to daughter Vivian, 9, and sons Ben, 12, and Jack, 15

02 of 12

Sterling Mahomes

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter Sterling on Field to Surprise Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes has a little cheerleader on his hands! Daughter Sterling, 19 months, hit the sidelines for the first time this season to cheer her quarterback dad on as he played. Patrick and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes are expecting a baby boy early next year.

03 of 12

Sienna and Win Wilson and Future Wilburn

Future Zahir Wilburn, Ciara Wilson, wife of Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos, and Sienna Princess Wilson look on from the field before the game between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Christian Petersen/Getty

Russell Wilson is all about sharing the game with his kids. Daughter Sienna, 5, son Win, 2, and stepson Future, 8, have all been there to cheer him on through his move to the Denver Broncos.

04 of 12

Hudson Trubisky

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch0d5UmOkIs/?hl=en hill_trubisky Verified Let’s go Steelers, Let’s go 10🤩 Edited · 5w
hill trubisky/Instagram

Mitch Trubisky is hitting the field as a father for the first time this season after he and wife Hillary Trubisky welcomed son Hudson in May.

05 of 12

Mack Wilson Jr.

The birthday cake got everywhere as Patriots Mack Wilson Sr. celebrates the first birthday of his son Mack Jr. at the end of training camp.
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty

Mack Wilson watched his son, now 14 months, take his first steps in Gillette Stadium in the preseason, so there's no doubt his little guy will take in plenty of memorable football moments.

06 of 12

Brooklyn, Deakon, Deker and Dallas Carr

Derek Carr family
Heather Carr/Instagram

Derek Carr's kids are seriously dedicated to life on the sidelines. He's dad to daughter Brooklyn Mae, 21 months, plus sons Deakon Derek, 3, Deker Luke, 6, and Dallas Mason, 9.

07 of 12

Dezi and Daija Adams

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is seen with his family during pregame warmups prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Raiders defeated the Vikings, 26-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Ryan Kang/AP

Davante and Devanne Adams' two little girls, 5-month-old Dezi and 3-year-old Daija, are proud to cheer on their wide receiver dad at Las Vegas Raiders games.

08 of 12

Logan and Brayden Watt

Derek Watt Family
GABRIELLA WATT/Instagram

Derek Watt and wife Gabriella share scenes from the family's football season, showing her two boys — Brayden, 21 months, and Logan, 3 — proudly supporting their fullback dad.

09 of 12

Cash Cole

Mason Cole family
Mason Cole/Instagram

Mason Cole recently announced he'll be a father of two! He and wife Madison are already parents to son Cash, 21 months.

10 of 12

Jayce Smith

Jeff Smith Jr. family
therealkym/Instagram

Jeff Smith Jr. is enjoying his first season as a dad! Son Jayce is just 11 weeks old but he's already been to his first football game!

11 of 12

Nazaneen and Nezerah Coleman

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5OmDtED7Ag/?hl=en teco_raww26 Verified Squad Forever 🙏🏿 149w
Tevin Coleman/Instagram

Tevin Coleman's twins, Nazaneen and Nezerah, turn 4 next month and have shared beautiful moments supporting dad both and off the field.

12 of 12

Arielle Melody Moore

Ari Moore is held by her dad, DJ Moore, before practice during the Carolina Panthers training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. on July 28, 2022.
John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty

DJ Moore's daughter, Ari, is one of the wide receiver's biggest fans at almost 3-years-old.

