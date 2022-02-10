Tom Brady Jokes He's Parenting at a 'JV Freshman Backup Quarterback Level': 'Working On It'

The NFL star has been spending time with his wife and kids since announcing his retirement last week

Tom Brady has been working on his parenting skills since announcing his official retirement from the NFL.

On Tuesday, a fan of the quarterback, 44, shared a t-shirt design on Twitter which reads "The Tom Brady of Parenting," alongside a photo of Brady's seven Super Bowl championship rings.

"How do I tell my kid I'm no longer the Tom Brady of Parenting now that @TomBrady is the Tom Brady of Parenting?" the tweet said, referring to the NFL star's focus on family after retiring.

The following day, Brady responded to the fan and poked fun at his skills as a dad. Brady shares daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"Nope you're safe," Brady wrote. "I'm parenting at a JV freshman backup quarterback level. Working on it though."

Brady confirmed his retirement last week in a heartfelt post on Instagram, in which he gave a special shoutout to his wife Bündchen and three kids.

As his post came to an end, Brady added, "And lastly, to my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration."

"Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family," he continued.

Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000, and spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the team, winning six Super Bowls. His final two seasons in the NFL were played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who Brady led to his seventh Super Bowl victory in 2021.

Tom Brady and Gisele family Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and family | Credit: Gisele/Instagram

In an episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! last month, the athlete opened up about his future, sharing that he's ready to "spend some time with my family and spend some time with my kids."

The football star had a moment of reflection about his career, saying the "biggest difference" is that he's "older" and now has children that he also "cares about."

He saluted Bündchen and his kids as his "biggest supporters," adding that the supermodel "deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad."