Tom Brady Opens Up About Watching Jack as a Quarterback Like His Dad: 'I Can Definitely Help Him'

Tom Brady and son John "Jack" Edward share a special bond on the football field.

During Monday's episode of the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the athlete, 45, opened up about what it's like to watch his 15-year-old son play quarterback on his high school football team, the same position as his NFL star dad.

"I love watching him play quarterback because I think there's very few things in life that I could probably help him with," says Brady. "You know, I don't have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football."

"He's way smarter. He's got a great work ethic," Brady adds of Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. "He's just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback."

Brady, who is also dad to 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with wife Gisele Bündchen, also notes that he "never imagined" his son would play football.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tom Brady with son Jack. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

"So getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me," he says. "And I don't give a s— how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends. And, you know, the camaraderie at a young age."

"I remember being in high school myself, I loved being out there with my teammates, having pancake breakfasts on Saturdays. He has meals on Friday nights with his teammates and it brings out the best parts of us," Brady adds. "So it's really a treat, as all parents know, watching their kids play."

Asked if Jack is a better athlete than Brady was at his age, the dad of three says Jack is a "grinder and he's a very good athlete."

"[He has] great hand-eye coordination. He actually moves better than I did at his age," Brady admits.

Last month, the quarterback took time out to travel to New York for Jack's football game.

A source told PEOPLE that Brady visited New York City and "cheered on Jack" as the teenagers' team was winning.

Gisele Bundchen Instagram

"He and a friend kept to themselves," the source said. "His other kids weren't with him this time. He seemed smiley and would yell out to cheer on Jack."

Brady also watched one of Jack's football practices earlier last month, a source told PEOPLE.

"Tom was in great spirits and chatted to all the parents," they said. "He flew all the way in for the scrimmage. He's such a sweet dad and always there for Jack."

Brady and the Buccaneers most recently took the field in Tampa Bay on Sunday for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, after being forced to evacuate earlier in the week due to Hurricane Ian.

Bündchen, who hasn't attended a game this season, was not seen in the crowd. The 42-year-old model's absence at her husband's games comes amid the couple reportedly hitting a "rough patch" in their relationship in recent months.

On the prior Sunday, Brady and the Buccaneers took on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for their first game at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium this season. His kids were present, but wife Bündchen was notably absent.