Tom Brady Thrilled His Sons Have a Sister

"I think it's great for my boys to have a girl in the house," the father of two sons and a newborn daughter, Vivian Lake, tells ESPN.

Rob Carr/Getty

Having grown up with three of them, Tom Brady knows the value of having a sister — and is thrilled for his sons that they get to experience it.

The New England Patriots quarterback hopes it helps John, 5, and Benjamin, 3, “understand at least a little bit about what makes a woman tick — not that I can certainly figure that out, because I can’t. She’s a beautiful little girl.”

With his ever-growing brood, Brady, 35, is settling into a nice work-life balance with wife Gisele Bündchen.

“I love playing football. I love coming to work every day,” he says. “But also, being at home, and giving those boys my attention, and my affection, and my discipline, and being a good parent is so important, because I grew up with two of the best parents a son could ever ask for.”