Tom Brady Says He 'Never Imagined' Son Would Play Football: 'Great Highlights of My Life'

Tom Brady feels great pride watching his older son on the football field.

On a new episode of the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL star, 45, spoke about his 15-year-old son John "Jack" Edward playing high school football, sharing that watching Jack play the sport is "one of the greatest highlights of my life."

"I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too. So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially [play] team sports," says the football pro.

Brady shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan and is also dad to 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with wife Gisele Bündchen.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also notes that he "never imagined" his son would play football.

"So getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me," he says. "And I don't give a s— how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends. And, you know, the camaraderie at a young age."

"I remember being in high school myself, I loved being out there with my teammates, having pancake breakfasts on Saturdays. He has meals on Friday nights with his teammates and it brings out the best parts of us," Brady adds. "So it's really a treat, as all parents know, watching their kids play."

Brady shares that Jack is a free safety and also plays quarterback — a position which the NFL icon says he "loves" watching him play.

"I think there's very few things in life that I could probably help him with. You know, I don't have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football," Brady shares. "He's way smarter. He's got a great work ethic. He's just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback."

Asked if Jack is a better athlete than Brady was at his age, the dad of three says Jack is a "grinder and he's a very good athlete."

"[He has] great hand-eye coordination. He actually moves better than I did at his age," Brady admits.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CS4izlXgY83/

Brady and the Buccaneers most recently took the field in Tampa Bay on Sunday for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, after being forced to evacuate earlier in the week due to Hurricane Ian.

Bündchen, who hasn't attended a game this season, was not seen in the crowd. The 42-year-old model's absence at her husband's games comes amid the couple reportedly hitting a "rough patch" in their relationship in recent months.

On the prior Sunday, Brady and the Buccaneers took on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for their first game at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium this season. His kids were present, but wife Bündchen was notably absent.

A source told PEOPLE that though she was not there, "Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects," the insider said..