Tom Brady and his kids enjoyed a fun-filled day of art over the weekend.

The former NFL quarterback, 25, took daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and sons Benjamin Rein, 13, to Superblue Miami, an immersive art experience, sharing photos from their outing on his Instagram Story Sunday.

Brady shared a series of videos of the different light-based displays before showing a photo of Vivian and Benjamin posing together in front of a colorful wall of digital flowers.

Benjamin poses with his hands in his pockets while Vivian stands tall against the wall. Post Malone and Swae Lee's track "Sunflower" plays over the photo in the background.

Last week, Brady shared a glimpse of what retirement is looking like for him these days, posting photos from a beach outing with his three kids and some of his famous friends on Instagram.

"Beach day with the crew 🤟🏻☀️🏈," he captioned the series of photos, which showed a picturesque beach day with daughter Vivian, and sons Benjamin and John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15.

Joining the family were friends and former teammates Blaine Gabbert, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski.

In the photos, Brady shared special moments with each of his kids. In one shot, he stood with Jack — whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan — in Brady Brand swim trunks, with the NFL alum's hands positioned like he was getting ready to catch a ball as he chatted with his son.

Another showed Brady in the pool, hugging Ben from behind as the teen laughed. Vivian — who, along with Ben, Brady shares with ex Gisele Bündchen — also enjoyed herself, seen carefully navigating a surfboard in a separate photo.

Hours before announcing his retirement from the NFL in February, he spoke with PEOPLE about his kids' role in his career as he walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of the film 80 For Brady.

"I was pretty emotional through it," he told PEOPLE at the time. "It was a great season, and having my kids watch was the best part about the whole thing."