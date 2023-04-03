Tom Brady Enjoys Miami Art Gallery Outing with Son Ben and Daughter Vivian — See the Photos!

Tom Brady took son Benjamin and daughter Vivian — who he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen — to Superblue Miami, an immersive art experience

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 3, 2023 12:15 PM
Tom Brady kids
Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Tom Brady and his kids enjoyed a fun-filled day of art over the weekend.

The former NFL quarterback, 25, took daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and sons Benjamin Rein, 13, to Superblue Miami, an immersive art experience, sharing photos from their outing on his Instagram Story Sunday.

Brady shared a series of videos of the different light-based displays before showing a photo of Vivian and Benjamin posing together in front of a colorful wall of digital flowers.

Benjamin poses with his hands in his pockets while Vivian stands tall against the wall. Post Malone and Swae Lee's track "Sunflower" plays over the photo in the background.

Last week, Brady shared a glimpse of what retirement is looking like for him these days, posting photos from a beach outing with his three kids and some of his famous friends on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Tom Brady/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Tom Brady/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Tom Brady/Instagram

"Beach day with the crew 🤟🏻☀️🏈," he captioned the series of photos, which showed a picturesque beach day with daughter Vivian, and sons Benjamin and John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15.

Joining the family were friends and former teammates Blaine Gabbert, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski.

In the photos, Brady shared special moments with each of his kids. In one shot, he stood with Jack — whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan — in Brady Brand swim trunks, with the NFL alum's hands positioned like he was getting ready to catch a ball as he chatted with his son.

Another showed Brady in the pool, hugging Ben from behind as the teen laughed. Vivian — who, along with Ben, Brady shares with ex Gisele Bündchen — also enjoyed herself, seen carefully navigating a surfboard in a separate photo.

Hours before announcing his retirement from the NFL in February, he spoke with PEOPLE about his kids' role in his career as he walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of the film 80 For Brady.

"I was pretty emotional through it," he told PEOPLE at the time. "It was a great season, and having my kids watch was the best part about the whole thing."

Related Articles
Tom Brady Hits the Beach with His Three Kids and His Friends for Fun in the Sun
Tom Brady Hits the Beach with All Three Kids to Enjoy Fun in the Sun — See the Photos!
Tom Brady Shares a Decade-Old Throwback with Daughter Vivian Lake: 'My Little Angel'
Tom Brady Shares Adorable Decade-Old Throwback with Daughter Vivian: 'My Little Angel'
Tom Brady Shares Video of Son Benjamin and Daughter Vivian Doing Coordinated Cartwheels with a Friend
Tom Brady Shares Video of Son Benjamin, Daughter Vivian Doing Coordinated Cartwheels: Watch
tom brady, gronk
Camille Kostek Shares Clip of Boyfriend Gronk's Beach Day with Tom Brady: 'Top Gun 3 Sneak Peek'
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Is Focused on His Three Kids After Retiring: 'It's Time for Me to Watch Their Games'
Tom Brady with daughter on a skiing trip
Tom Brady Enjoys Special 'Daddy Daughter Date' While Skiing with Vivian on Family Trip: Photo
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News
tom brady, david beckham
Tom Brady and Vivian Joined By David Beckham and Harper for Sweet Daddy-Daughter Double Date
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Shares Photos of His 'True Love' on Valentine's Day: 'The Sweetest'
Tom Brady Calls Son Jack the 'Best Son a Dad Could Ever Hope For' as They Bond on Ski Trip
Tom Brady Calls Son Jack the 'Best Son a Dad Could Ever Hope For' as They Bond on Ski Trip: Photo
Tom Brady Shares a Dad Prayer
Tom Brady Shares Prayer About Being a Father to Sons Alongside Sentimental Photos of Jack and Ben
Tom Brady's Parents Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr. Kiss Granddaughter Vivi
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of His Parents Kissing Granddaughter Vivian, 10, After Retirement News
Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Uses 'Dad's Phone' to Post Pictures of the Family's New Rescue Kittens
Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Uses 'Dad's Phone' to Post Pictures of Her Family's New Kittens
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images);
Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Has 'Pure Love' for Her Kitten in Cute Photos Shared by Ex-NFL Star
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/?hl=en. Tom Brady/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Shares Adorable Photo of Family's New Kitten That He Jokes Is 'Kinda Cute'