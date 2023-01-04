Tom Brady Says He Loves Daughter Vivian 'Infinity' as He Shares Photo of Her Horseback Riding

Tom Brady is dad to son Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

Published on January 4, 2023 05:04 PM
Tom Brady daughter
Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram; Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Tom Brady loves watching his little girl enjoy one of her passions.

Earlier this week, the NFL star, 45, shared a cute photo of daughter Vivian Lake, 10, on horseback while walking around an outdoor ring. The pre-teen smiles for her dad's photo, which was snapped from a patio area outside the ring.

"❤️❤️❤️ x Infinty [sic]," Brady captioned the post on his Instagram Story.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen, and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Last week, Brady shared a sweet series of pictures on his Instagram Story of him hanging out by the pool with Ben.

The first snap showed Ben sitting on Dad's lap with his legs stretched out on top of Brady's as they lounged by the water. "Love this boy ❤️," Brady wrote.

The following slide was a cute selfie of the father-son pair, where Brady gave Benjamin a kiss on the back of his head while the teenager smiled.

The pro football player's post came just days after he celebrated a belated Christmas with his three kids.

Vivian and Benjamin spent their first holiday after their parents' split on vacation in Bündchen's home country of Brazil. The supermodel shared photos of her kids partaking in activities like horseback riding, biking, fishing, singing karaoke and playing with animals.

Opening up about his split from Bündchen on a previous episode of his Sirius XM podcast, Brady said that he is "really focused" on his children after he and the supermodel finalized their divorce.

"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children," he shared.

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Brady continued. "I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."

