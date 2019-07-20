Tom Brady Leaps Off Waterfall with His Daughter Vivian, 6, in Heart-Pounding Video

Tom Brady‘s daughter Vivian Lake is fearless!

In a heart-pounding video shared on Instagram on Friday, the Super Bowl champ was lured onto the edge of a waterfall by his six-year-old daughter, and the two then jumped off into the pool of water below hand-in-hand.

While their words are muffled by the sound of the waterfall, Brady, 41, seems to ask Vivian if she’s ready to jump. After she nods her head “yes,” the father-daughter duo take the plunge!

In the video, the two reappear after jumping into the water while onlookers are shocked at the pair’s bravery.

“If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won’t be in synchronized diving,” Brady wrote in the video’s caption — Vivian’s landing was a bit sideways, but pretty good for a six-year-old.

“Daddy always gives her a 10 though!” the father of three added, along with three gold medal emojis.

While Vivian’s moxy is impressive, several of Brady’s celebrity friends — and fellow dads — quickly commented on the video, seemingly shocked that he’d let his daughter jump from such a height.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Arizona Cardinals footballer Brett Hundley both commented with a string of crying from laughter emojis, while fellow NFL quarterback Brett Favre wrote, “She is a 10 but old dad gets a👎😂😂😂.”

Brady’s teammate on the New England Patriots Brandon Bolden commented, “🤣🤣🤣She can do whatever she wants how she wants.”

Pro-surfer Kelly Slater asked, “That shoulder ok? 😬”

Brady recently opened up about how important it is for him to prioritize time spent with his kids — even if that does include jumping off waterfalls in the off season.

“Time is so valuable and it’s so easy to forget how quickly it can pass us by,” the quarterback told PEOPLE earlier this week. “I try to keep that in mind, because it reminds you to prioritize the things you love. We don’t live forever, so we need to make the most of our time.”

Brady also shares two sons John, 11, and Benjamin, 9, with wife Gisele Bündchen.

The six-time Super Bowl-winner added, “I love my family so much and I love what I do for a living so much [that] I never, ever want to take those things for granted and I really try to treasure every second.”