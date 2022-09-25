Tom Brady's Kids (But Not Gisele Bündchen) Cheer Him on During Buccaneers' Home Opener

Tom Brady's kids were there to cheer their dad on in during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' latest game, the team's first at home. However, wife Gisele Bündchen did not attend.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took the field at Raymond James Stadium against the Green Bay Packers, but not before getting some hugs from his children. Brady's mother and sisters brought the kids.

Brady's three children — 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he shares with wife Bündchen, and John "Jack" Edward, 13, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan —were in attendance.

Brady was spotted during pre-game warm-ups wearing a shirt that had his high school picture on it, with the message, "Greatness lasts forever."

In video posted to social media before the team officially took the field, Brady was seen talking to and embracing his children as they wished him luck in the home opener.

Gisele Bundchen Instagram

Earlier this week, the quarterback took time out to travel to New York for Jack's football game.

A source tells PEOPLE that Brady, 45, visited New York City and "cheered on Jack" as the 15-year-old's team was winning on Monday afternoon.

"He and a friend kept to themselves," the source says. "His other kids weren't with him this time. He seemed smiley and would yell out to cheer on Jack."

Brady also traveled to New York earlier this month to watch one of Jack's football practices, a source told PEOPLE.

"Tom was in great spirits and chatted to all the parents," they said. "He flew all the way in for the scrimmage. He's such a sweet dad and always there for Jack."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. George Pimentel/Getty

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month."

"Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects," a source told PEOPLE.

Another source said: "During the season, they live separate lives."

But a third source says the football legend makes sure to find time for his family.

"No other husband gets six months off a year to be totally devoted to just their family," the source says. "And during the season, yes he travels for games and trains, but he's with his family a lot too."