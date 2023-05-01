Tom Brady Says His Kids 'Make My Day' in Sweet Photos of Daughter Vivian and Son Benjamin

Tom Brady is appreciating the special moments with his kids.

Spending the weekend with daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, the retired NFL star, 45, shared photos of their time together on his Instagram Story Sunday.

In one photo, Vivian throws her head back laughing with her cat in her lap, while the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player wrote, "Now this smile makes my day."

Brady also shared a photo of Ben standing in front of a full-sized keyboard, writing, "And my favorite musician in the world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Benjamin Brady. Tom Brady Instagram

Speaking at his "unofficial retirement party," an event hosted by Brady's NFT company, Autograph in Tampa in March, the NFL star said the love of the sport can't beat out his dedication to his three children — Vivian and Benjamin, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 42, and John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Asked about what he's focusing on now that his professional career is behind him, Brady replied, "There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children."

"They have watched enough of their dad's games, and it's time for me to watch their games," he said.

tom brady/instagram

Hours before announcing his retirement from the NFL in February, he spoke with PEOPLE about his kids' role in his career as he walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of the film 80 For Brady.

"I was pretty emotional through it," he told PEOPLE at the time. "It was a great season, and having my kids watch was the best part about the whole thing."

"Man, your kids teach you so much," he added, sharing his appreciation for his children. "You get to learn through new experiences with them and they're the biggest blessing of my life."