Tom Brady Says His Kids 'Make My Day' in Sweet Photos of Daughter Vivian and Son Benjamin

Tom Brady enjoyed special time with his two younger kids, who he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023 03:10 PM
Tom Brady Says His Kids 'Make My Day' in Sweet Photos of Daughter Vivian and Son Benjamin
Vivian Brady. Photo: Tom Brady Instagram

Tom Brady is appreciating the special moments with his kids.

Spending the weekend with daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, the retired NFL star, 45, shared photos of their time together on his Instagram Story Sunday.

In one photo, Vivian throws her head back laughing with her cat in her lap, while the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player wrote, "Now this smile makes my day."

Brady also shared a photo of Ben standing in front of a full-sized keyboard, writing, "And my favorite musician in the world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tom Brady Says His Kids 'Make My Day' in Sweet Photos of Daughter Vivian and Son Benjamin
Benjamin Brady. Tom Brady Instagram

Speaking at his "unofficial retirement party," an event hosted by Brady's NFT company, Autograph in Tampa in March, the NFL star said the love of the sport can't beat out his dedication to his three children — Vivian and Benjamin, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 42, and John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Asked about what he's focusing on now that his professional career is behind him, Brady replied, "There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children."

"They have watched enough of their dad's games, and it's time for me to watch their games," he said.

tom brady
tom brady/instagram

Hours before announcing his retirement from the NFL in February, he spoke with PEOPLE about his kids' role in his career as he walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of the film 80 For Brady.

"I was pretty emotional through it," he told PEOPLE at the time. "It was a great season, and having my kids watch was the best part about the whole thing."

"Man, your kids teach you so much," he added, sharing his appreciation for his children. "You get to learn through new experiences with them and they're the biggest blessing of my life."

Related Articles
Eric and Jessie James Decker
Jessie James Decker's Daughter Snaps Candid Photos of Parents in Bed: 'Vivi Said We Looked Cute'
Mark Zuckerberg creates dresses for his kids
Mark Zuckerberg Uses 3D Printer to Make Dresses for His Daughters: 'Yes, I Had to Learn to Sew'
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani and Sons Check Out Monster Trucks at Los Angeles' Monster Jam: 'So Much Fun'
Pro-football player Tom Brady arrives for the Los Angeles premiere screening of "80 For Brady" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on January 31, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/. Tom Brady/Instagram
Tom Brady Sends Condolences to Former Teammate Shaquil Barrett After Death of 2-Year-Old Daughter
Andy Cohen Celebrates Daughter Lucy’s 1st Birthday . https://www.instagram.com/bravoandy/. Andy Cohen/Instagram
Andy Cohen Celebrates Daughter Lucy's 1st Birthday: 'Happy Birthday, Sweetheart!'
Allison Holker
Allison Holker Celebrates 'Beautiful Memories Being Created' During Universal Trip with Her Kids
Bret Michaels on Turning 60 After Near-Fatal Health Struggles: 'I Still Got a Lot of Life to Live'
Bret Michaels and Kristi Gibson Are 'Great Parents' to Their Daughters: 'We Sincerely Love Our Kids' (Exclusive)
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Tells Younger Self 'You Look Just Like the Son You'll Have Someday' (Exclusive)
Jenna Bush Hager Talks Changed Perspective on Her Miscarriage: 'Other Three Wouldn't Necessarily Be Mine'
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls 'Really Hard' Miscarriage, and Why She Looks at It Differently Today
Emily Maynard Johnson Reveals Son Jones Recently Had an Ostomy Reversa
Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Photo of Smiling Son Jones After Ostomy Reversal: 'It Went Great'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrEfVvdONxP/ Brett Young Shares Joy of Watching Daughters Rowan and Presley 'Fall in Love with Each Other' on Tour
Brett Young Shares Joy of Watching Daughters Rowan and Presley 'Fall in Love with Each Other' (Exclusive)
quincy Brown, kim porter
Quincy Brown Talks Losing Mom Kim Porter, Carrying on Her Legacy: 'So Much Life' (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Pose with Daughter Ahead of 'First Night Out' at Love & Death Premiere
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Pose with Baby Ahead of 'First Night Out' at 'Love & Death' Premiere
anderson cooper kids
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable New Family Photo as He Celebrates Son Wyatt's 3rd Birthday
Jason Momoa Teaches His Kids 'It's Okay to Fail' While They Bond Over Rock Climbing: 'They Wanna Be Perfect'
Jason Momoa Teaches His Kids 'It's Okay to Fall' as They Bond Over Rock Climbing: 'They're Afraid'
FAMILY LEGACY: Tron Austin with mom Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas of the group TLC in season 1, episode 3 of MTV’s Family Legacy, streaming on Paramount +, 2023.
Tron Austin Tells PEOPLE About Growing Up with TLC, Seeing Mom Chilli's Happiness Inspires Him (Exclusive)