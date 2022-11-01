Tom Brady Jokes About Being Grim Reaper, Shares Photo Trick-or-Treating with Kids After Divorce

Tom Brady is getting in the Halloween spirit with his kids.

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared a photo on Instagram with daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12, as the trio went trick-or-treating together on Halloween.

For the holiday, Brady dressed as the Grim Reaper, concealing his identity with a hood that hid his face.

"Insert grim reaper joke here... Happy Halloween! 👻😂," Brady captioned the post.

Brady shares Vivian and Benjamin with Gisele Bündchen — from whom he announced his divorce Friday after 13 years of marriage. He is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

On Monday's episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, the football star chatted about his plans for Halloween.

"We got a big night planned ahead, so it should be a fun night. … So our block here in Tampa is pretty intense with Halloween because it's a pretty easy block to get to. It's a very, very festive night," he shared. "So the kids are super excited and should be a really fun night for us."

He also noted why it was important for him to find a costume that allowed him to trick-or-treat while being "somewhat unnoticed."

"Hopefully I'm somewhat anonymous tonight so the kids can really enjoy themselves," he said. "It could get a little hectic and if it does then I'll come back home. But I'm hoping I can be just another dad out there on the street tonight in a cool costume."

Brady and Bündchen's split came after months of reports that the couple had been struggling, and that Bündchen, 42, "is done with their marriage," another source previously told PEOPLE.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady with their kids.

"She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on," the source said in early October. "She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."

After the pair finalized their expedient divorce, a source told PEOPLE that they "agreed to joint custody of the kids," as Brady will remain in Tampa and Bündchen will live about four hours away in Miami, where her ex-husband also has a residence.

In July, Brady opened up about how he and Bündchen are raising their children on an episode of Spotify's DRIVE podcast.

Brady said that raising his children to understand their privilege is "probably the hardest thing" due to his and Bündchen's humble beginnings.

"My wife grew up in rural Brazil, the farthest state south, Rio Grande do Sul, very small kind of farming town, very simple girl," he said. "There are two bedrooms in their house — one for their parents and one for her and her five sisters."

"I grew up in, I would say, a middle-class family in California, my dad worked his a— off for our family," he explained. "My mom stayed at home [and] took care of us kids and I saw my mom work every day to make food for us at night and wash our clothes and now they supported us by coming to all our games and it was amazing and then I look at my life with my family and it's so fast."