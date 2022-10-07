Tom Brady Is a 'Great Dad,' Source Says amid Gisele Bündchen Marriage Troubles

Sources recently confirmed that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 7, 2022 02:00 PM

Tom Brady continues to have a strong relationship with his children, a source tells PEOPLE amid the marital troubles between the NFL star and wife Gisele Bündchen.

Brady and Bündchen share two children — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, along with Brady's son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"The kids love Tom," the insider tells PEOPLE. "He is a great dad."

Following weeks of a rumored rift in their marriage, both Bündchen, 42, and Brady, 45, have enlisted divorce lawyers, PEOPLE has confirmed, and the supermodel has been working with hers for "awhile," a source previously added.

"She feels bad for the kids," the source adds of Bündchen.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">tom brady</a>, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Earlier this week, the model was spotted in Miami going to the gym with daughter Vivian and son Benjamin. In photos obtained by TMZ, Bündchen and her two kids were dressed in casual attire while out in South Beach.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> and family
Gisele Bundchen Instagram

Meanwhile, Brady's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had a home game last Sunday and will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Tampa this weekend.

Although the children were not spotted at Brady's last home game, Vivian, Benjamin and Jack cheered on their father in the Buccaneers' home opener the previous week.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his daughter Vivian on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

"Football is such a big draw to him," a source previously told PEOPLE in September. "Something's got to give, and it has always been his family. They have to be so patient for him."

In an interview this summer with Elle, Bündchen said that she has her "concerns" about Brady continuing to play, especially when it comes to their kids.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," the Brazilian model said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again."

"But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Related Articles
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out with Her Kids as Sources Confirm She and Tom Brady Hired Divorce Lawyers
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Has Been Working with a Divorce Lawyer for 'Weeks' amid Tom Brady Marriage Troubles
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Troubles 'Have Been Going on Forever': Source
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Gisele Bündchen Has Hired a Divorce Lawyer, Tom Brady 'Trying to Figure Out What to Do': Sources
Tom Brady and Gisele
Tom Brady Hires a Divorce Lawyer After Gisele Bündchen Retains Her Own: Source
tom-brady-gisele-bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Under Pressure: A Timeline
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Portfolio of Million-Dollar Real Estate
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Takes the Field in Tampa — Without Gisele Bündchen and Kids Seen in Stands — After Hurricane Ian
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)
What's at Stake If Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Divorce? Attorneys Weigh In
Tom Brady, Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Attend Tom Brady's First Home Game of the Season
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Posts Sweet and Hilarious Messages About Daughter Prior to Sunday's Game
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs his son John Edward Thomas Moynahan on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady Says He 'Never Imagined' Son Would Play Football: 'Great Highlights of My Life'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his daughter Vivian on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady's Kids (But Not Gisele Bündchen) Cheer Him on During Buccaneers' Home Opener
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his daughter Vivian on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady Shares Cute Moments with His Kids During Buccaneers' Home Opener
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Think Marriage to Tom Brady 'Can Be Repaired,' Source Says: 'She Is Done'