Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady‘s son is growing up fast.

On Saturday, the supermodel, 38, and football star, 41, shared birthday messages for Benjamin Rein as he turned 9. In a sandy snapshot on Instagram, the bikini-clad mom planted a smooch on the birthday boy’s cheek as he wrapped his arms around her.

“His smile just melts my heart!” she captioned the picture. “Today is his day and I feel so lucky to be his mummy. Happy birthday sweet angel. You are so loved.” She added the hashtags “#infinitelove” and “#myboyboy.”

“A mommy’s boy no doubt!!!! Te amo,” Brady commented with a string of red hearts.

On his own Instagram page, Brady posted a photo of Benjamin fishing by a lake.

“Our sweet Benny, 9 years ago you were born and what a blessing you have been,” wrote the New England Patriots quarterback. “You are such a beautiful, loving, sweet son that we always knew you would be!”

“We are lucky parents to have you in our life and you always put a smile on everyone’s face when you are around!” he continued. “First present is some bigger boxing gloves because I can’t take those shots anymore!”

Bündchen dropped five red hearts in the comment section.

Bündchen and Brady, who shares 11-year-old son John “Jack” Edward Thomas with his ex Bridget Moynahan, have lots to celebrate. Days earlier, their daughter Vivian Lake celebrated her sixth birthday, and the proud parents supplied tributes to her on Instagram.

“Today is her day! My little sunshine that brightens my every day!” Bündchen wrote Wednesday alongside a picture of a yoga session with Vivian. “There are no words to express how much I love you! #infinitelove #mygirlygirl”

“Happy Birthday Vivi!” Brady chimed in next to a picture in which he’s hoisting her into the air. “You have blessed us with the best 6 years of our life! You are a gift to all of us and we love you so much!”

“If anyone knows where I can buy a unicorn please help me out,” quipped the proud papa.