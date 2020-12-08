"We are so blessed to have you as our son!" Tom Brady captioned a photo of his younger son on his birthday Tuesday

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Pay Tribute to 'Sweet, Loving' Son Benjamin on His 11th Birthday

Benjamin Rein is 11!

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrated their son's latest age milestone on Instagram Tuesday, each making respective photo posts that wished Benjamin many happy returns.

"Happy 11th birthday Benny!!" the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 43, captioned a solo shot of his middle child. "Such a sweet, loving boy you are! We are so blessed to have you as our son! ❤️❤️"

Bündchen, 40, shared a photograph of herself and Benjamin sharing a hug while swimming together, writing, "Happy birthday my sweet little angel! 🐨❤️✨" and adding the same caption in her native Portuguese.

Benjamin's birthday comes three days after his little sister Vivian Lake turned 8 years old.

On Saturday, the supermodel and NFL star celebrated the little girl's birthday with sweet social media tributes. For his, Brady posted a photo of Vivian and Benjamin with their arms around one another while sitting outside.

"HBD 8th birthday Vivi!" Brady began the caption. "You are the sweetest little girl a daddy could ever hope for! You are so loved (and always protected by your big brothers)! ❤️"

Bündchen also shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram in honor of her daughter's special day. In the picture, the model is holding Vivian's hands and giving her a kiss on the forehead while the two pose in front of a lake. "Happy birthday my little sunshine! ☀️✨❤️," she captioned the post, in English and Portuguese.

The professional football player also shares son John "Jack" Edward, 13, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Back in August, Bünchen and Brady celebrated son Jack's 13th birthday with another set of social media tributes. For the occasion, Brady posted an adorable image of the father-son duo leaning their heads on one another.

"HB2U HB2U HB2 Jack HB2u," the quarterback captioned his photo. "We love you!! ❤️❤️."