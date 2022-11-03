Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Kids Will Have 'Full Access' to Both Parents After Divorce: Source

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's kids won't be hindered from seeing either of their parents following the pair's divorce, a source close to the NFL star tells PEOPLE.

The former couple, who share two children, son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9, finalized their divorce last Friday after 13 years of marriage. Following the split, their kids will have "full access to both [parents], whenever they want," the insider says.

"They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," adds the source. "That's not who either of them are."

"The kids adore them both, and they'll have full access to both, whenever they want," the source continues. "They're not vindictive like that."

"These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents," concludes the insider.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

After the pair finalized their expedient divorce, a source told PEOPLE that they "agreed to joint custody of the kids," as Brady, 45, will remain in Tampa and Bündchen, 42, will live about four hours away in Miami, where her ex-husband also has a residence.

Brady, who is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, and Bündchen both addressed their split on social media that morning, both noting that their kids will continue to receive the "love and attention they deserve."

Gisele Bundchen Instagram

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," Bündchen wrote in an Instagram Story announcing the couple's separation. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

Bündchen explained that although the decision to "end a marriage is never easy," she feels "blessed for the time" they had together and only wishes "the best for Tom always."

Brady echoed her sentiment, telling his social media followers that he and Bündchen are "blessed with beautiful and wonderful children," and that the couple will continue to "work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."