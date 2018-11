Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady's Adorable Family Photo Album

Daughter Vivian Lake made sure to give her dad a sweet pep talk ahead of his game against the Miami Dolphins in September — and judging by his subsequent win, she may just be his good luck charm!

“When they say little girls own their daddies. It’s true!! We are all cheering for you my love , have fun!” Bündchen captioned the shot of them touching foreheads, with Brady in his football uniform and Vivian wearing a My Little Pony dress.