Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have agreed to joint custody and will be co-parenting their two children following their divorce.

The former couple, who had been married for 13 years and share son Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, filed for divorce Friday morning in Florida, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, had been working on the settlement and custody agreements "this whole time," a source tells PEOPLE, and "they agreed to joint custody of the kids."

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, their exact custody agreement will remain private and will not be filed publicly to the court to protect their privacy.

A source says that the kids are Brady's "main priority now."

Brady and Bündchen both addressed their split on social media Friday morning, both noting that their kids will continue to receive the "love and attention they deserve."

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," wrote Bündchen.

Brady echoed her sentiment, telling his social media followers that he and Bündchen are "blessed with beautiful and wonderful children," and that the couple will continue to "work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen explained that although the decision to "end a marriage is never easy," she feels "blessed for the time" they had together and only wishes "the best for Tom always."

Closing out her statement, the supermodel asked that "our privacy be respected during this sensitive time."

Brady, who is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, released a similar statement on his Instagram. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," he wrote.

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.

He echoed Bündchen's sentiment by saying they will continue to "work together as parents."

"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world," Brady added. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."