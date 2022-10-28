Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to Have Joint Custody of Kids After Divorce: 'Center of Our World'

"We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," Bündchen said in a statement

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on October 28, 2022 04:47 PM

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have agreed to joint custody and will be co-parenting their two children following their divorce.

The former couple, who had been married for 13 years and share son Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, filed for divorce Friday morning in Florida, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, had been working on the settlement and custody agreements "this whole time," a source tells PEOPLE, and "they agreed to joint custody of the kids."

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, their exact custody agreement will remain private and will not be filed publicly to the court to protect their privacy.

A source says that the kids are Brady's "main priority now."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> and family
Gisele Bundchen Instagram

Brady and Bündchen both addressed their split on social media Friday morning, both noting that their kids will continue to receive the "love and attention they deserve."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gisele Bündchen.
Tom Brady.
L: Caption Gisele Bündchen. PHOTO: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
R: Caption Tom Brady. PHOTO: Tom Brady/Instagram

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," wrote Bündchen.

For more on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

Brady echoed her sentiment, telling his social media followers that he and Bündchen are "blessed with beautiful and wonderful children," and that the couple will continue to "work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen explained that although the decision to "end a marriage is never easy," she feels "blessed for the time" they had together and only wishes "the best for Tom always."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a>, Gisele Bundchen and family
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady with their kids. https://www.instagram.com/p/CS4izlXgY83/

Closing out her statement, the supermodel asked that "our privacy be respected during this sensitive time."

Brady, who is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, released a similar statement on his Instagram. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," he wrote.

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.

He echoed Bündchen's sentiment by saying they will continue to "work together as parents."

"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world," Brady added. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Related Articles
NEW YORK - MAY 05: Actress/model Gisele Bundchen and athlete Tom Brady attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
Gisele Bündchen Explains Decision for Tom Brady Divorce: 'We Have Grown Apart'
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Divorce Is Officially Finalized
tom brady, gisele bundchen
How Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Were Able to Finalize Their Divorce Agreement So Quickly
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady Calls Divorce from Gisele Bündchen 'Painful and Difficult'
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Will Live in 2 Florida Cities Following Their Divorce: Source
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to File for Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage
tom-brady-gisele-bundchen
Why Did Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Divorce? Here's What They've Recently Said About Their Relationship
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)
What's at Stake If Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Divorce? Attorneys Weigh In
tom-brady-gisele-bundchen
A Timeline of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marital Struggles Before Their Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Portfolio of Million-Dollar Real Estate
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
NEW YORK - MAY 05: Actress/model Gisele Bundchen and athlete Tom Brady attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
A Look Back at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Through the Years
Tom Brady and family
Gisele Bündchen Takes Kids Pumpkin Picking as Tom Brady Goes to North Carolina for Away Game
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Gisele Bündchen Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lesson as Tom Brady Plays in Away Game
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Think Marriage to Tom Brady 'Can Be Repaired,' Source Says: 'She Is Done'