Happy birthday, Vivian Lake!

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady‘s youngest child and only daughter turned 6 on Wednesday, to the tune of sweet social-media tributes from both her superstar parents.

“Today is her day! My little sunshine that brightens me every day!” the supermodel, 38, captioned a serene mother-daughter photograph of the duo reaching toward the sky in a yoga post.

“There are no words to express how much I love you!” continued Bündchen, following up with the same sentiments in her native Portuguese.

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Brady, 41, shared a snapshot of himself lifting Vivian in the air, which he captioned, “Happy Birthday Vivi! You have blessed us with the best 6 years of our life! You are a gift to all of us and we love you so much!”

In a postscript, the New England Patriots quarterback joked, “If anyone knows where I can buy a unicorn please help me out … ”

One of Vivian’s current interests? Horses! In a photo the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author posted to her Instagram account in October, she and her daughter were pictured riding two of the magnificent animals down a path among a collection of fall foliage.

“These little special moments create memories that will last a lifetime,” Bündchen captioned the image in English and Portuguese. “Having the best time with my little horse lover.”