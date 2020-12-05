"You are the sweetest little girl a daddy could ever hope for!" Tom Brady said

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Celebrate Daughter Vivian's 8th Birthday: 'You Are So Loved'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are showering their daughter with love on her birthday.

On Saturday, the supermodel, 40, and the NFL star, 43, celebrated daughter Vivian Lake's eighth birthday with sweet social media tributes.

Brady posted an adorable photo of his daughter and son Benjamin, 10, with their arms around one another while sitting outside. "HBD 8th birthday Vivi!" Brady began the caption. "You are the sweetest little girl a daddy could ever hope for! You are so loved (and always protected by your big brothers)! ❤️"

Brady also shares son John “Jack” Edward, 13, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Several of Brady's former teammates, as well as other NFL stars, commented on the post.

"❤️ ❤️ Ain’t nothing like them baby girls," Benjamin Watson wrote, while Lonie Paxton dropped a heart emoji.

"Happy birthday to the beautiful birthday girl!❤️," added Hall of Famer Troy Aikman.

Deion Sanders replied, "Beautiful!!!!💯💯💯💯💯."

Bündchen also shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram in honor of her daughter's special day. In the picture, the model is holding Vivian's hands and giving her a kiss on the forehead while the two pose in front of a lake.

"Happy birthday my little sunshine! ☀️✨❤️," Bündchen captioned her post, also writing the message in her native Portuguese.

Brady commented on the photo, writing, "❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍 Our little Girlie Girl."

In August, Bünchen and Brady celebrated son Jack's 13th birthday with another set of social media tributes. Brady posted an adorable image of the father-son duo leaning their heads on one another.

"HB2U HB2U HB2 Jack HB2u," the quarterback captioned the photo. "We love you!! ❤️❤️."

Bündchen later shared her own celebratory post for Jack's special day.