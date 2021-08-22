Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Celebrate Jack's 14th Birthday with Sweet Messages: 'Best Big Brother'

"We are all so lucky to have you in our lives," Gisele Bündchen captioned a photo of her family on her Instagram page

Tom Brady's son Jack is another year older!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 44, honored his son's 14th birthday on Sunday with one of his notoriously clever Instagram captions.

"Happy 14th birthday Jack! I am so proud of the young man you are. You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives," Brady wrote alongside an image of John "Jack" Edward in front of a scenic golf course.

"This picture brings back some special memories and I can't wait to kick your butt on the golf course again soon 🤣🤣🤣! We love you sssooooo much!!!! ❤️❤️," he added.

Gisele Bündchen, who wed Brady in February 2009, also posted a sweet tribute on Instagram in honor of her young stepson's special day.

"Happy birthday Jack! We are all so lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you for being the best big brother in the world. We love you soooo much! ❤️," she captioned a photo of the family sitting on a wooden bench.

Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan. The seven-time Super Bowl champ is also dad to daughter Vivian Lake, 8, and son Benjamin Rein, 11, with wife Bündchen.

On Tuesday, Brady revealed that Jack had signed on as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' newest ball boy in a series of posts to his Instagram Story, which show the teen decked out in Buccaneers garb.

"Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week..." Brady wrote beside a shot of his son cradling a football on the sidelines. "He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously," he added, noting he is "just like his dad" on the next slide.

As Brady has grown older, time with his family has become increasingly precious. However, the star athlete still plans to play football until he's 45 before re-evaluating his position.

"Things change as you get older and there's a lot of different responsibilities I have in my life," Brady told Jim Gray during an episode of SiriusXM Town Hall in July.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty

"My kids and my family is certainly very important and they made a lot of sacrifice over a long period of time to watch me play. So, you know, I owe it to them, too," he added.

The NFL veteran was drafted in 2000 and spent 19 years with the New England Patriots before joining the Buccaneers in 2020. He went on to lead the team to its first Super Bowl title since 2002.

"I play because I love the game. I play because I love to compete," Brady told Gray. "We shouldn't stop our life, even though we love something because it's just, someone puts an arbitrary timeline on that."