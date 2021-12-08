Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Celebrate 'Amazing' Son Benjamin's 12th Birthday

"You have taught me so much and I am so blessed to be your dad!" Tom Brady wrote

Happy birthday, Benjamin Rein!

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrated their son's 12th birthday on Instagram Wednesday, each sharing heartfelt tributes for Benjamin in honor his latest trip around the sun.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a simple photo of Benjamin smiling for the camera, Brady, 44, wrote, "Happy Birthday Benny! You are A M A Z I N G in every way. You have taught me so much and I am so blessed to be your dad! ❤️❤️❤️."

On her respective Instagram page, Bündchen, 41, posted a sweet photo of herself hugging Benjamin and kissing him on the forehead during a trip to the beach.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Benjamin Brady Credit: Tom Brady Instagram; Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

Another photo shows the preteen looking off to the side as he walks through the ocean.

"Happy birthday my sweet Benny! You are growing up way too fast!" the former supermodel captioned the post.

"I am so proud of the kind and loving boy that you are and I feel so lucky to be your mamma. Love you sooooo much! Photo: uncle @ninomunoz ❤️✨," she added before repeating her message in her native Portuguese.

Benjamin's birthday comes three days after his little sister Vivian Lake turned 9 years old.

Gisele Bundchen Credit: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

On Sunday, Bündchen shared a similar tribute to her mini-me on her special day.

"Happy birthday my little sunshine! How lucky I am to be your Mommy. You make everyday brighter!" she captioned a pair of snaps.

One picture featured the mom of two smiling and touching her face close to her daughter's, as another showed Vivian practicing a cartwheel while on a beach.

"9 years old now and there's never been a sweeter, kinder Angel then [sic] you Vivi!" Brady wrote alongside a photograph of himself catching a football from Vivian inside a locker room.

"Daddy loves you sssoooo much!!!" he added alongside the father-daughter shot. "Happy Birthday I'm looking forward to many more days of throwing the football together 😍😍😍😍😍."