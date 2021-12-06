"I'm looking forward to many more days of throwing the football together," Tom Brady wrote

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Celebrate Daughter Vivian on Her 9th Birthday: 'My Little Sunshine'

Happy Birthday, Vivian Lake!

On Sunday, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrated their daughter on her 9th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a photograph of himself catching a football from Vivian inside a locker room, Brady, 44, wrote alongside the sweet father-daughter shot, "9 years old now and there's never been a sweeter, kinder Angel then [sic] you Vivi!"

"Daddy loves you sssoooo much!!!" he added. "Happy Birthday I'm looking forward to many more days of throwing the football together 😍😍😍😍😍."

In the comments section, various sports stars celebrated Vivian as well, including David Beckham, who wrote to Brady and his little one: "Happy Birthday Vivi ❤️ @tombrady we r in trouble man 😂."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On her respective Instagram page, Bündchen, 41, also shared a tribute to her mini-me on her birthday as well.

"Happy birthday my little sunshine! How lucky I am to be your Mommy. You make everyday brighter!" she captioned a pair of snaps.

One picture featured the former supermodel smiling and touching her face close to her daughter's, as another showed Vivian practicing a cartwheel while on a beach.

"P.s Thanks uncle @ninomunoz for the pictures!☀️✨❤️," Bündchen added, repeating her message in Portuguese.

In the comments section, Brady responded to the first pic in the series, writing, "The most cuteness in one picture I have ever seen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Reveals His Son Jack Is the Buccaneers' New Ball Boy: He Takes It 'Very Seriously'

Earlier this year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback opened up about how he makes time for his three kids amid his busy sports schedule during an episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

Brady — who shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 11, with Bündchen, plus son John "Jack" Edward, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan — explained that as a football player, he gets a "good healthy off-season" and is able to have "a lot of time off" with his family.

Gisele Bundchen Credit: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

"I try to do my best with the kids," he said. "Although I wish I was there more, but I think if I was there too much, you know, they might be sick and tired of me screwing up everything that's been going on in the house for a long time too."

Brady said that his wife has "held down the house for a long time now" while he's been busy with his football career.