Tom Brady Is Focused on His Three Kids After Retiring: 'It's Time for Me to Watch Their Games'

Tom Brady is opening up about watching his kids pursue their passions now that he's retired from the NFL

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 01:25 PM
Tom Brady Children
Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Tom Brady is all about putting his kids first in his next chapter.

Speaking at his "unofficial retirement party," an event hosted by Autograph in Tampa, Florida on Friday night, the NFL star said the love of the sport can't beat out his dedication to his three children — Vivian Lake, 10, and Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 42, and John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Asked about what he's focusing on now that his professional career is behind him, Brady, 45, replied, "There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children."

"They have watched enough of their dad's games, and it's time for me to watch their games," he said.

Hours before announcing his retirement from the NFL last month, he spoke with PEOPLE about his kids' role in his career as he walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of the film 80 For Brady.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

tom brady
tom brady/instagram

"I was pretty emotional through it," he told PEOPLE at the time. "It was a great season, and having my kids watch was the best part about the whole thing."

"Man, your kids teach you so much," he added, sharing his appreciation for his children. "You get to learn through new experiences with them and they're the biggest blessing of my life."

On his Let's Go podcast in January, Brady opened up about the kinds of considerations you make when deciding whether or not to sign up for another NFL season. Brady explained that priorities shift throughout one's career, which makes the considerations change every year.

tom brady
tom brady/instagram

"The weight of life and the weight of the responsibilities of your life become more than — to value it, it's your cost-benefit analysis, so to speak. What am I giving up now, to continue to play, as opposed to what am I gaining?" he said.

"There's an emotional component to those decisions which do weigh differently on you as you get older because you just have more responsibility in your life," Brady pointed out. "And that responsibility is amazing. Children are — there's nothing to me more important than my kids."

"I want to see my son Jack play, too. It was important for me this season, [Coach Todd Bowles] said 'look, if he's playing football, make sure you get up and see him.'"

"I wanted to be there to watch him play," Brady continued. "I said, 'I don't give a s––– if you come see my games anymore. No! I want to see your stuff.'"

"It all weighs in," he concluded.

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Breastfeeding Daughter Esti After Two Breast Lifts: 'Incredible to Me'
Bruce willis family https://www.instagram.com/emmahemingwillis/. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Bruce Willis Celebrates 68th Birthday in Photo with All Five of His Daughters: 'It Was a Good Day'
Madonna Shares Her 5 House Rules For Her Kids: ‘Be Happy With What You Have’
Madonna Shares Her 5 'House Rules' for Her Kids: 'Be Happy with What You Have'
Chris Hemsworth Shares Sweet Pic of Son Being Pushed Face-First into Birthday Cake: ‘Only One Way to Eat Cake'
Chris Hemsworth's Twin Sons Turn 9 as One Gets a Face Full of Birthday Cake: 'My Two Little Men'
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Mirror Selfie
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Cute Mirror Selfie
https://www.instagram.com/gisele/. Gisele Bündchen/Instagram
Gisele Bündchen Posts Adorable Photos of Daughter Vivian in Costa Rica: 'My Little Partner'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/Shutterstock (9638544as) Matthew Lawrence Race to Erase MS Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Apr 2018; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Chilli, from TLC, poses for her upcoming summer tour with FLor Rida and Nelly on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Chilli Reacts to Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence's Statement About Having Kids Together: 'You Never Know'
teresa giudice
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gabriella Going to University of Michigan
Hoda Kotb Says Daughter Haley Notices Sister Hope Getting More Attention Since Being Sick
Hoda Kotb Says Daughter Haley Struggles with Attention on Sister After Hospitalization: 'See Me'
Jason Sudeikis Says Son Otis, 8, Has 'Fallen in Love' with Soccer amid His Dad's Ted Lasso Role
Jason Sudeikis Says Son Otis, 8, Has 'Fallen in Love' with Soccer amid His Dad's 'Ted Lasso' Role
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Discuss Comforting Their Daughters Through Times They Feel Left Out
Jenna Bush Hager Says Daughter's Heart Was 'Broken' After Discovering Mom's Alone Time with Sister
kristen bell, dax Shepard
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Say Being Parents to Their 2 Daughters Is the 'Greatest Thing'
Jessica Simpson Reveals Daughter Birdie, 3, Is Following In Her Singing Footsteps: ‘My Loud Belting Beauty’
Jessica Simpson's Daughter Birdie Is Following in Her Musical Footsteps: 'My Loud Belting Beauty'
Paris Hilton Says Son Phoenix's Name Connects to Feeling of 'Transforming' Through Motherhood
Paris Hilton Reveals Connection Between Son's Name and Her 'New Phase' as a Mom: 'Life Is Complete'
Halle Berry Celebrates Daughter Nahla's 15th Birthday with Rare Photos of the Teen: 'Sweet Angel'
Halle Berry Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Nahla to Celebrate Her 15th Birthday: 'Sweet Angel'
Ben Affleck The Hollywood Reporter Magazine Cover March 2023
Ben Affleck Says He Considers Time with His Kids When Picking Jobs: 'These Years Are Too Important'